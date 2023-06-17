Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report

    Dengue symptoms were present in about 276 people in the state. The district of Ernakulam has reported the most number of dengue cases, with 33 individuals having the condition.

    With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Dengue cases continue to remain high in Kerala with the onset of monsoon. As many as 79 people were confirmed with the dengue fever on Friday (June 16) alone. A death was also reported today due to dengue fever.

    About 276 people showed symptoms of Dengue in the state. Ernakulam district has reported the most number of dengue cases as 33 people confirmed the infection.

    According to reports from June 1 to June 13, 1,369 persons have reportedly sought treatment for the condition, and 8 fatalities have also been reported. As per the health department figures, as many as 8,705 people have been affected by dengue fever since January. 

    The main reason for dengue is the rise in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes due to water stagnation. Additionally, several places did not conduct pre-monsoon cleanliness drives which led to the hapless situation. The major symptoms of dengue fever are high fever, headache, joint pain and vomiting. The most number of cases were reported in Ernakulam and Kollam districts.

    At the same time, rat fever is also prevalent in the state. In Kerala, at present 43 people have chicken pox, 17 people have jaundice, and 2 persons have Malaria. 

    Kerala Health Department officials on Friday confirmed an H1N1 death in Ernakulam district. The deceased was an 83-year-old woman, hailing from Karumalloor tested positive after her death on May 31.

    According to officials, 12 people tested positive for H1N1 in the past 15 days. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
