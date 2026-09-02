A roadshow for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 will be held in Mumbai on Sep 3, 2026. Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel will meet top industrialists to discuss investment opportunities and showcase the state's industrial ecosystem.

Following the successful New Delhi Curtain Raiser of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, a roadshow will be held in Mumbai on 3rd September 2026 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba. Ahead of the VGGS, the roadshow will provide a significant platform to further strengthen Gujarat's engagement with the global diplomatic and business community, an official statement said.

Event Agenda and Key Speakers

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel and the Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, Government of Gujarat, will address the interaction with Consul Generals and industry captains in the evening. The programme will commence with a welcome address by Mr. R. Mukundan, National President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department (IMD), Government of Gujarat, will deliver a presentation on VGGS 2027. Leading industrialists will also share their experiences about Gujarat, followed by an address of the Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat.

High-Profile Meetings with Industry Leaders

Before the roadshow, Bhupendrabhai Patel will also hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists representing diverse sectors from companies / organizations such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Trusts, Mahindra Group AM/NS India, STT Global Data Centres India, Godrej Industries, ASSA ABLOY, Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, RPG Enterprises, Piramal Group, K Raheja Group, Aditya Birla Group, Nayara Energy Ltd., Chemtrols Industries, Lotte India, Swan Corp, Colt Data Centre Holdings, Batliboi Ltd., Blue Star India, Abbott Nutrition, Arabelle Solutions, Rossari Biotech Ltd. and Grindwell Norton & Saint-Gobain. The one-to-one meetings will cover key sectors including advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, health & wellness, IT financial services, green energy, oil & energy, biotechnology, real estate, abrasives materials, industrial automation, heavy engineering, and petroleum.

Focus on Investment and Entrepreneurship

Further, roundtable interaction with young entrepreneurs on the Vibrant Summit and the opportunities in the state, is also planned as part of the event. The discussions will focus on investment opportunities, expansion plans and strategic partnerships, while showcasing Gujarat's robust industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and commitment to supporting the next phase of sustainable, technology-led growth. (ANI)