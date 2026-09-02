Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) has been appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. He was selected after a rigorous screening of over 5,000 applicants. Three new trustees were also appointed.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) has been appointed the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya. Making the announcement, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan said that the decision was taken after a discussion at the meeting held today. He also recalled Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's association with Operation Sindoor.

"A discussion was held, and it was decided that Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) will be the CEO (of the Trust)...During Operation Sindoor, Air Force played a significant role and he was the Commander-in-Chief during the Operation," Krishna Mohan said.

Rigorous Selection Process

The search committee appointed to select the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir submitted its final report on Tuesday, following a rigorous screening process that saw over 5,000 applicants vying for the prestigious post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi. The three-member search committee comprised Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former Scientist Suresh Haware and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli. Treasurer of the Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, had said that the report will be taken up on Wednesday.

New Trustees Appointed

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday also appointed three new trustees. Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav will join the Trust as new trustees, Krishna Mohan said. (ANI)