BJP's new Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Vinod Tawde, will visit Lucknow on September 5 for his first tour of the state. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with senior party leaders to review organisational and electoral preparations for the assembly polls.

BJP National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde will visit Uttar Pradesh on September 5 to review the party's organisational and electoral preparations in the state. During his visit, Tawde will hold a meeting with senior party leaders and organisational functionaries in Lucknow to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming elections. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, reviewing election preparedness and chalking out the party's strategy for the electoral battle in the state.

BJP's Poll Strategy in UP

This will be Tawde's first visit to Uttar Pradesh after his appointment as the BJP's state in-charge. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held early next year and the appointment of General Secretary Vinod Tawde as the in-charge of the crucial electoral state reflects the party's decision to have an experienced leader with vast experience of elections in the position. The party has also appointed Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patelas the co-in-charge of the state.

Sources said the BJP's focus is on strengthening social and caste equations. Leaders from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities in Uttar Pradesh are also being given greater representation in the appointment of office-bearers.

Who is Vinod Tawde?

Tawde, a Rajya Sabha MP, has handled several key electoral responsibilities for the BJP and NDA. He is seen to have good rapport with the party's allies. Tawde has been associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and was its general secretary. He took charge as BJP Maharashtra's general secretary in 1995. This was the period when BJP-Shiv Sena alliance formed the government in Maharashtra.

Recognizing his organizational skills, he was again given the responsibility of State General Secretary in 2002 and he worked to strengthen the organization by spreading the BJP's ideology across booths. In 1999, Tawde became the youngest President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit.

During his tenure, the number of corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation doubled and the BJP's representation increased. He also secured a budget of crores for Mumbai from then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which helped shape several development projects in the Mumbai region. (ANI)