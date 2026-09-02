A couple earning nearly ₹4 lakh a month is considering a child-free life after buying a ₹4 crore home with a ₹1.73 lakh monthly EMI. Their financial situation, shared by a SEBI RIA, has sparked a debate on social media.

A couple earning nearly ₹4 lakh a month has decided against having a child, citing financial pressures linked to their ₹4 crore home, loan EMI and lifestyle expenses. Their financial situation, shared by a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor, has sparked a heated debate on social media about the rising cost of living, soaring property prices and how financial commitments are increasingly influencing deeply personal decisions such as starting a family.

Despite having a combined post-tax monthly income of ₹3.96 lakh, the couple says their finances leave little room for additional expenses. After paying their monthly household expenses and home loan EMI, they are left with just ₹42,000, which they are currently investing towards a future renovation and furnishing fund.

The Real Story Shared By A SEBI Registered Investment Advisor

Vivek SG, a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), shared the financial situation of one of his clients on social media. According to the details he shared, the couple has a combined monthly take-home income of ₹3.96 lakh after taxes.

The couple recently purchased a house worth ₹4 crore. The husband's father contributed ₹2 crore towards the purchase, while the couple took a home loan for the remaining ₹2 crore.

Their monthly financial breakdown is as follows:

Total Monthly Income (Post-Tax): ₹3,96,000

₹3,96,000 Monthly Expenses (Excluding EMI): ₹1,81,000

₹1,81,000 Home Loan EMI: ₹1,73,000

₹1,73,000 Amount Left Per Month: ₹42,000

No Real Savings And A Major Renovation Burden

However, the ₹42,000 left each month is not available for discretionary spending. The couple expects to spend around ₹70 lakh on furniture and renovation for their new house after two years.

To build this corpus, they are investing the entire ₹42,000 surplus in mutual funds every month. Based on their current savings plan, they expect to accumulate around ₹65 lakh over two years, leaving a shortfall of approximately ₹5 lakh against their ₹70 lakh renovation target.

This has further tightened their financial position and left them with limited room to accommodate unexpected expenses.

Why The Couple Is Considering A Child-Free Life

According to the financial situation shared by Vivek SG, the couple's decision is influenced by several concerns.

Lack Of An Emergency Fund: The couple reportedly does not have enough of a financial cushion to comfortably deal with a major emergency. If either person were to lose their job, their ability to meet the EMI and other financial commitments could come under significant pressure.

High Real Estate Costs: The ₹4 crore property and the resulting ₹1.73 lakh monthly EMI account for a substantial portion of their income. The financial commitment has consequently become an important factor in their family planning decision.

Fear Of Additional Expenses: The couple is also concerned about the long-term cost of raising a child, including education, healthcare and other expenses, on top of their existing financial commitments.

Vivek SG highlighted the broader issue while discussing the couple's situation.

"Forget having two kids to maintain the population, people can't even afford one now! The main reason is exorbitant real estate rates and the high cost of living."

Social Media Debate Over The Couple's Decision

The discussion gained further attention after Chartered Accountant (CA) Kanan Bakksh shared the story on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post sparked contrasting reactions, with some users arguing that the couple's financial concerns were understandable, while others felt that their lifestyle choices and expensive property purchase were contributing to the situation.

Arguments Supporting The Couple

Some users pointed to the couple's large EMI and limited monthly surplus as evidence of the financial pressure they are facing.

One argument focused on how a high home loan can influence decisions beyond everyday spending:

"They are earning ₹4 lakh a month but are still using a spreadsheet to figure out if they can afford a child. The 'ghost of EMI' is now controlling family planning."

Another user argued that the couple's financial commitments were affecting broader aspects of their lives:

"Having only ₹42,000 left from a huge salary proves that a home loan doesn't just control your finances; it controls your identity, relationships, and life decisions."

Critics Blame Lifestyle Choices

Others disagreed with the couple's reasoning and argued that their financial situation was partly the result of their own choices.

Some users claimed that the couple had prioritised purchasing a ₹4 crore house, along with furniture, renovation and lifestyle expenses, over starting a family.

One argument was that having a child was being treated as a financial calculation rather than a personal decision.

Others pointed out that families earning significantly less manage to raise children and argued that the couple's situation could be viewed as a lifestyle and financial prioritisation issue.

A Larger Debate About Money And Family Planning

The discussion has highlighted a broader debate over how rising property prices, expensive lifestyles, large home loans and the increasing cost of raising children are influencing family planning decisions.

While some believe the couple's decision reflects genuine financial pressure, others argue that lifestyle choices and financial priorities also play an important role.

The case has ultimately sparked a larger conversation about whether a high income necessarily translates into financial freedom, particularly when a substantial portion of that income is committed to housing and other long-term expenses.