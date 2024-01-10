At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH)

"In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said during his Vibrant Gujarat 2024 address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, joined by numerous international leaders. With the participation of 34 partner countries and delegates from over 130 nations, the three-day event commemorates the '20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success.'

While addressing the Summit, PM Modi lauded the crucial role it has played in drawing investments and propelling the state's development. "In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal," he said during his address.

"This is the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal. Therefore, this is even more significant. Representatives from more than 100 countries, who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey of India," he added.

He further noted, "The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers."

Initiated in 2003 under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit concept was introduced. The inaugural edition took place during the Navratri festival, attracting over 1,000 delegates and dignitaries from 45 countries.

Scheduled from January 10 to 12, this year's Summit revolves around the theme 'Gateway to the Future.' Various programs are set to take place at Mahatma Mandir, Sector-17 Exhibition Center, and GIFT City in Gandhinagar, the state capital. The chief guest for today's inaugural event is President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accompanied by other prominent global dignitaries.

As per an official statement, the Summit is set to feature a range of activities, including seminars and conferences addressing globally relevant topics such as industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility, renewable energy, and the transition towards sustainability.

Numerous projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are anticipated to be signed between the government and global companies, fostering industrial and technological progress in Gujarat.

This year, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region aims to utilize the platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions. Additionally, the Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organization (iDEX-DIO) will present futuristic technologies in unmanned solutions, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and advanced materials during the Summit.