'Making impossible possible': Mukesh Ambani on meaning of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to friends worldwide -WATCH

At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday (January 10) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the epitome of success in his address, lauding Modi's visionary leadership and the summit's remarkable two-decade legacy. He welcomed attendees to the prestigious event, commemorating its 10th edition ofthe global investment opportunities, attributing its longevity and growth to PM Modi's unwavering vision and leadership consistency.

Ambani expressed his pride in being a consistent participant in every Vibrant Gujarat Summit, emphasizing his journey from Mumbai, known as the Gateway of India, to Gujarat, the gateway of modern India's growth. He highlighted Gujarat's pivotal role, stressing that when foreigners think of the new India, they envision the strides made in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, Ambani said, "Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the most prestigious investor summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years — and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to our PM Narendra bhai Modi's vision and consistency."

"I have been one of the fortunate few to have participated in every single edition of Vibrant Gujarat. I have come from the City of the Gateway of India to the Gateway of Modern India's Growth - Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati," Ambani said.

The inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 commenced on January 10 at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, signifying a significant revival for the state after the 2021 edition faced cancellation due to pandemic-related constraints. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, setting the theme as 'Gateway to the Future' for the event spanning from January 10 to 12.

The summit features participation from 34 partner countries and 16 organizations, attracting a distinguished gathering of global leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of multinational corporations. PM Modi is slated for bilateral discussions with key global CEOs such as Toshihiro Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corp, Keith Svendsen of AP Moller, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Piruz Khambatta of Rasna Private Limited, and others.

Among the esteemed Indian delegates joining the summit are Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and several top-ranking Indian executives, contributing to the event's significance and global participation.