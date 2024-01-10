Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Making impossible possible': Mukesh Ambani on meaning of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to friends worldwide -WATCH

    Ambani expressed his pride in being a consistent participant in every Vibrant Gujarat Summit, emphasizing his journey from Mumbai, known as the Gateway of India, to Gujarat, the gateway of modern India's growth.

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Mukesh Ambani addresses summit, calls 'Modi most successful PM' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday (January 10) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the epitome of success in his address, lauding Modi's visionary leadership and the summit's remarkable two-decade legacy. He welcomed attendees to the prestigious event, commemorating its 10th edition ofthe global investment opportunities, attributing its longevity and growth to PM Modi's unwavering vision and leadership consistency.

    Ambani expressed his pride in being a consistent participant in every Vibrant Gujarat Summit, emphasizing his journey from Mumbai, known as the Gateway of India, to Gujarat, the gateway of modern India's growth. He highlighted Gujarat's pivotal role, stressing that when foreigners think of the new India, they envision the strides made in Gujarat.

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details

    Addressing the gathering, Ambani said, "Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the most prestigious investor summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years — and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to our PM Narendra bhai Modi's vision and consistency."

    "I have been one of the fortunate few to have participated in every single edition of Vibrant Gujarat. I have come from the City of the Gateway of India to the Gateway of Modern India's Growth - Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati," Ambani said.

    The inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 commenced on January 10 at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, signifying a significant revival for the state after the 2021 edition faced cancellation due to pandemic-related constraints. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, setting the theme as 'Gateway to the Future' for the event spanning from January 10 to 12.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

    The summit features participation from 34 partner countries and 16 organizations, attracting a distinguished gathering of global leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of multinational corporations. PM Modi is slated for bilateral discussions with key global CEOs such as Toshihiro Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corp, Keith Svendsen of AP Moller, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology, Piruz Khambatta of Rasna Private Limited, and others.

    Among the esteemed Indian delegates joining the summit are Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and several top-ranking Indian executives, contributing to the event's significance and global participation.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins rkn

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-80 January 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-80 January 10 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Customs seizes gold bar worth Rs 2 crore from flight's lavatory in Karipur rkn

    Kerala: Customs seizes gold bar worth Rs 2 crore from flight's lavatory in Karipur

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details AJR

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details

    Recent Stories

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 best guard dogs RBA

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 best guard dogs

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins rkn

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway vkp

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway

    Lohri 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that feature this harvest festival ATG

    Lohri 2024: 7 Bollywood movies that feature this harvest festival

    20000 Palestinians their blood is on your hands Biden's speech disrupted with Gaza ceasefire call (WATCH) snt

    '20,000 Palestinians, their blood is on your hands': Biden's speech disrupted with Gaza ceasefire call (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon