Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has backed Amit Shah’s criticism of Congress over the Vande Mataram controversy and demanded an apology. Congress has rejected the BJP’s interpretation of the Independence Day event.

The political debate around Vande Mataram has escalated further after the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta supported the stand taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the Congress over the insult to the national song. According to Rekha Gupta, the matter relates to the reverence for a national symbol and requires an apology from the Congress Party.

This happened a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress leaders of insulting the national song and asked for an apology from Congress. These accusations were refuted by the Congress, which had a different angle to the matter. The Congress was of the view that there was no issue related to the singing of the national song at their headquarters.

Rekha Gupta Sees Controversy as National Insult

On Monday, Rekha Gupta criticized the Congress on the issue of controversy and stated that it was an insult to the nation when the singing of Vande Mataram was stopped.

Delhi CM Urges Congress to Offer Unconditional Apology

Moreover, Gupta urged the Congress to apologize to the nation without any condition. She pointed out that it would be inappropriate to look upon the dispute as a mere political tussle when the nation's sentiments were hurt.

These statements by Gupta reflect Shah's call to the opposition party for an apology after his remarks at a public function in Chittorgarh last Sunday.

Allegations by Amit Shah Against Congress

According to Amit Shah, during the Independence Day celebration at the Congress Party Headquarter, the party leader Sonia Gandhi asked the President of the Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge, to stop the Vande Mataram song in the middle of its performance.

This, according to Shah, was an insult to the national song which needed an apology by Congress. The remarks made by Shah have gained much political significance since then.

BJP Questions the Independence Day Footage

The whole episode began with the release of the video recording of the Congress Headquarter's Independence Day celebrations which indicated a disagreement with the song's performance.

Malviya also accused Sonia of opposing the continuity of the song as he said Rahul Gandhi signaled that it should be stopped. Both these are allegations made by the BJP.

Congress Refuses BJP's Interpretation

It is worth mentioning that the Congress has refuted the claim made by the BJP that Sonia was trying to stop the song. According to the Congress, the gestures of Sonia had nothing to do with stopping the song but were about some arrangements during the event. Thus, a political difference has grown into a bigger political issue where the BJP is criticizing the behavior of Congress.