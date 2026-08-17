Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ campaign to promote public participation in cleanliness. The drive will begin on August 17 at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has advocated for a people’s movement that will help keep Delhi cleaner, greener, and free of garbage. Through a social media post, the chief minister asked people to be responsible for cleanliness in their homes, neighborhood, marketplaces, and other places around them.

The 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' (Freedom from Garbage) campaign will be launched on 17th August 2026 at 3 PM at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium. The campaign is seen as a movement where there would be increased involvement of people to work for the cause of cleanliness in the city.

Delhi Garbage-Free Campaign: What Is the Initiative?

The objective of the campaign is to make the residents of Delhi realize that cleanliness is not only the duty of government but of all the residents of the city.

In her appeal to citizens, the chief minister has asked people to start with their immediate environment and join hands to make the streets, colonies, marketplaces, and other places clean.

Gupta's Campaign ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ Appeals to Residents of Delhi

According to the appeal of Gupta, a clean Delhi could only be achieved through the collaboration between common citizens and the government authorities.

Citizens were advised not to wait for the government to do something but start doing small things in their vicinity. It was suggested in the appeal that the collective efforts made in a small scale would help in achieving a larger goal.

Through this campaign, the government aims at transforming the cleanliness efforts from administrative efforts into people’s movement among the citizens of Delhi.

Formal Inauguration of ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ Campaign at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

The inauguration of this campaign would be held formally at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium on Monday August 17 at 3 PM. This event will mainly be focused on public participation and approach of the government in making efforts to improve the conditions of cleanliness in Delhi.

Delhi Government Working on Cleanliness and Waste Management

This campaign comes after the efforts of the Delhi government to clean and manage waste in different parts of Delhi. There have been many initiatives taken in relation to cleanliness in public places as well as at a local level. The latest one attempts to extend that initiative by making citizens an active part in the process. Through this campaign, the Delhi government intends to foster a sense of civic responsibility among residents.