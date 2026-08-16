Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the Tricolour at Jan Seva Sadan on Independence Day and called on citizens to contribute to nation-building and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag at Jan Seva Sadan and greeted people. She further added in her speech that Independence Day was not just a day for celebrating freedom, but also a chance to reaffirm the commitment towards nation-building.

She encouraged people of Delhi to integrate their respective responsibilities in the broader picture of nation-building efforts of the nation and thus help India move closer to becoming a developed nation.

Tiranga Unfurled at Jan Seva Sadan

The Chief Minister after unfurling the Tricolour at Jan Seva Sadan paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. She appealed to people to put national interest before all else and sincerely perform their responsibilities.

As per Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, when everyone and every family works together towards the development of the nation, then this effort will help India move closer to its vision of becoming a developed nation.

CM Rekha Gupta at Red Fort

Apart from this, the Delhi Chief Minister also participated in the national celebrations for Independence Day held at the Red Fort. She termed it as a very special moment for her since she saw people in thousands singing “Vande Mataram” there.

Among others who attended the event were the national president of the BJP Nitin Nabin, Delhi president of the BJP Harsh Malhotra, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, National General Secretary of the BJP Arun Singh, Union Ministers and other senior leaders, says the press release.

PM Modi Speaks to Nation From Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and delivered his speech to the nation from the ramparts of the same place for the 13th year in a row.

These elements, according to Gupta, served as a strong reminder of the aspirations of the nation in terms of nation-building.

Delhi’s Significance in Viksit Bharat Vision

Gupta made it clear that Delhi is not only the administrative capital but also reflects the democratic culture of the country. In her opinion, it is the duty of citizens to make efforts in fields like cleanliness, discipline, education, environment conservation, and social participation.

She urged citizens to collaborate in making India develop into a developed country by 2047.

Appeal of CM Rekha Gupta on Independence Day

To sum up her Independence Day speech, Gupta said that freedom brings along responsibility along with rights. She wished Independence Day to all citizens of Delhi and India.