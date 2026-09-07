A total of 12 people have been rescued and seven have died in the Satya Niketan building collapse, according to Delhi Police. NDRF and Fire Service teams are continuing rescue operations, attempting to retrieve at least one more person from the debris.

A total of 12 people have been rescued from the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, while seven people have died, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Delhi Police said one more person was recovered from the debris, taking the total number of people rescued to 12.

Rescue Efforts and Official Response

Inspector General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Narendra Singh Bundela said NDRF and Fire Service teams were working to retrieve one more person from the debris, who was likely unconscious.

"As for the current situation, a total of 12 people have been retrieved; six were subsequently declared dead, and five were admitted to hospitals. One body is yet to be extricated; the NDRF and fire service teams are attempting to bring him out—he is likely unconscious," Bundela said in the press conference.

He said the state machinery was activated soon after the building collapse and two NDRF tactical teams were working on the ground.

"The state government is taking the matter seriously; the Chief Minister visited the site yesterday and issued directives, so the state government is taking appropriate action," Bundela said.

NDRF's Response Protocol

Speaking about the NDRF's response time, Bundela said the force follows a protocol under which teams are required to deploy from their base within 20 minutes of receiving a call.

"... Regarding response time: for any rescue force—whether it is the fire service or the Delhi Police (which has a PCR system)—there is a set protocol. For the NDRF, the protocol requires us to deploy from our base within 20 minutes of receiving a call. We have identified locations across India where teams remain on standby 24/7 on a rotational basis, allowing for an immediate response to any call..." he said.

The NDRF IG said it was difficult to specify how long the rescue operation would take as debris was still present at the site, adding that the operation was expected to continue throughout the day.

"It is difficult to say how much time it will take, as debris is still there. We anticipate that today's whole day will take. Right now we are using canines," he said.

Bundela said the rescue teams did not have a specific figure on how many people could still be trapped inside the debris.

"So far, 12 people have been evacuated. I am not able to comment on how many people are still trapped inside. We don't have any specific figure of trapped people," he said.

The NDRF and Fire Service teams continue to carry out the rescue operation at the site. (ANI)