Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter called in from Hyderabad, manual drilling to begin on Sunday

    The rescue operation to save 41 workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district faced another hurdle Friday evening as drilling was halted once again. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has now said that the rescue team will do manual drilling to make a passage for the trapped men to come out. 

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Plasma cutter called in from Hyderabad manual drilling to begin on Sunday says CM Dhami gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district entered the fourteenth day on Saturday. The drilling was again halted last night after the auger machine encountered another glitch.

    Addressing the media, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Everyone knows that this rescue operation is being done under difficult and challenging circumstances. The machine got stuck after reaching so close. We are expecting that by tomorrow morning this machine will come out and after that, the operation will move forward manually. We are working on all the options. The plasma cutter machine has been ordered from Hyderabad to cut the auger machine."

    Also Read | Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

    He further said, "Everyone is working- from the central government to the state government and all the agencies. Everyone is putting in their full efforts. PM Modi is concerned about the situation and the condition of the workers. We are expecting and hoping that the operation is completed as soon as possible."

    Further speaking on the situation, International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix said, "We are looking at multiple options, but with each option, we are considering how do we make sure that 41 men come home safe and we don't hurt anyone. The mountain has again resisted the auger, so we are rethinking our approach. I am confident that the 41 men are coming home by Christmas."

    Also Read | Shocking! Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, held after encounter with UP Police (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, 41 ambulances remain on standby at the tunnel's entrance, ready to take the workers to the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre. A designated ward has also been set up with 41 oxygen-equipped beds, prepared to provide each worker with prompt medical care. Officials said the workers are mentally stable and physically fit despite being trapped for nearly two weeks. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai gcw

    Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

    Shocking Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, nabbed after encounter with UP Police

    Shocking! Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, held after encounter with UP Police (WATCH)

    Here's how Bengaluru woman lost Rs 1 lakh from digital wallet without OTP or clicking any links vkp

    Here’s how Bengaluru woman lost Rs 1 lakh from digital wallet without OTP or clicking any links

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week vkp

    Karnataka: Woman falls prey to Tiger attack at Nanjangud, 2nd attack this week

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    Recent Stories

    7 must carry items in your bag during winter season SHG

    7 must carry items in your bag during winter season

    China allows visa free entry to citizens of THESE countries from December 1 gcw

    China allows visa-free entry to citizens of 6 countries from December 1

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..." SHG

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..."

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read

    Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters SHG

    Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon