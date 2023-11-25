Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter called in from Hyderabad, manual drilling to begin on Sunday

The rescue operation to save 41 workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district faced another hurdle Friday evening as drilling was halted once again. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has now said that the rescue team will do manual drilling to make a passage for the trapped men to come out.

The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district entered the fourteenth day on Saturday. The drilling was again halted last night after the auger machine encountered another glitch.

Addressing the media, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Everyone knows that this rescue operation is being done under difficult and challenging circumstances. The machine got stuck after reaching so close. We are expecting that by tomorrow morning this machine will come out and after that, the operation will move forward manually. We are working on all the options. The plasma cutter machine has been ordered from Hyderabad to cut the auger machine."

He further said, "Everyone is working- from the central government to the state government and all the agencies. Everyone is putting in their full efforts. PM Modi is concerned about the situation and the condition of the workers. We are expecting and hoping that the operation is completed as soon as possible."

Further speaking on the situation, International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix said, "We are looking at multiple options, but with each option, we are considering how do we make sure that 41 men come home safe and we don't hurt anyone. The mountain has again resisted the auger, so we are rethinking our approach. I am confident that the 41 men are coming home by Christmas."

Meanwhile, 41 ambulances remain on standby at the tunnel's entrance, ready to take the workers to the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre. A designated ward has also been set up with 41 oxygen-equipped beds, prepared to provide each worker with prompt medical care. Officials said the workers are mentally stable and physically fit despite being trapped for nearly two weeks.