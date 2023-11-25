Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

A 38-year-old man died in Pune city of Maharashtra after his wife allegedly punched him in the face as she was apparently upset with him for not taking her to Dubai to celebrate her birthday, police said.

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband in Maharashtra’s Pune, after he refused to take her to Dubai for her birthday celebration. The incident happened on Friday at the couple's flat in Pune's Wanavdi neighbourhood when the accused gave 36-year-old Nikhil Khanna a nose blow during a quarrel.

The accused, Renuka, and Nikhil, a businessman in the construction sector, had a love marriage six years prior, according to the police. Police discovered during the prima facie investigation that Nikhil neglected to take Renuka to Dubai for her birthday celebration and failed to provide her with pricey presents for both her birthday and her anniversary, which led to a dispute between the pair on Friday afternoon.

“Renuka was also upset with Nikhil for not giving a favorable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives,” an official said.

During the fight, in a fit of rage, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. “The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil’s nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness,” the official said.

After being informed by their neighbours, a police team reached the spot and took the victim to the Sassoon General Hospital, where he was declared dead, he added. It is being probed whether the woman hit her husband using only her fist or some object, the police official said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy.

The police has registered a case into the matter and booked Renuka under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code and arrested her for further investigation.

