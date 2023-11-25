Shocking! Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, held after encounter with UP Police (WATCH)

A shocking incident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh involves an engineering student, Laraib Hashmi, attacking a bus conductor, Harikesh Vishwakarma, with a sharp weapon. Conflicting reports suggest motives, ranging from a ticket dispute to an alleged insult to Islam.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where an engineering student, Laraib Hashmi, reportedly attacked a bus conductor, Harikesh Vishwakarma, with a sharp weapon. The incident has sparked controversy, with conflicting reports suggesting motives ranging from a ticket dispute to an alleged insult to Islam.

Viewer discretion is advised

Laraib Hashmi, a first-year BTech student, engaged in a dispute with conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma on a bus travelling from Prayagraj Civil Lines to Karchana.

Reports claim Hashmi attacked the conductor's neck and hands, prompting his escape from the scene. Hashmi was subsequently apprehended by the police, who engaged in an encounter, resulting in Hashmi being shot in the leg.

Likely Motive

Conflicting reports speculate on the motives behind the attack, with some sources alleging a ticket dispute and others suggesting an offence related to insulting Islam.

Who is Laraib Hashmi?

Laraib, the son of Mohammad Yunus Hajiganj, resides in Soraon and is a first-year B.Tech student at a private engineering college. Hashmi's father operates a poultry farm in their village.

Attacker Makes A Video

Hashmi, after being arrested, recorded a video justifying his actions, claiming the victim abused Muslims. The video includes Islamic slogans and inciteful remarks, mentioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Encounter With UP Police

During the police attempt to recover the weapon, Hashmi fired at them with a concealed gun, narrowly avoiding injury to the officer. In response, the police opened fire, injuring Hashmi in the leg. Both the bus conductor and Hashmi are admitted to SRN Hospital for treatment, while the police investigate the matter.