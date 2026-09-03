TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of vandalising his offices at Camac Street and Amtala. He termed the alleged attacks 'open defiance of the rule of law' and questioned the inaction of the police and the role of the judiciary.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of an "open defiance of the rule of law" following alleged attacks on his party offices at Camac Street and Amtala, while questioning the response of the police and judiciary.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that both his offices had been vandalised and ransacked within the last month and said the incidents reflected a wider challenge to constitutional rights and the rule of law. "BJP’s 'Good Governance'. Double Engine style. Vandalism. Violence. Lawlessness. Both my offices (Amtala and Camac Street) have been vandalised and ransacked in the last one month. The POLICE and BJP goons seem to fear NEITHER THE LAW NOR THE JUDICIARY," Banerjee said.

Calling the situation more than mere lawlessness, the TMC leader said, "This is no longer mere lawlessness. This is open defiance of the rule of law."

Banerjee also questioned whether the judiciary would intervene to protect constitutional rights. "If this does not shake the conscience of the judiciary, what will? Shame on the cowardly CM @SuvenduWB, @AmitShah, @ombirlakota and @narendramodi. This is how the Opposition is being treated in India today," he said.

He further urged the judiciary to uphold constitutional principles and safeguard the rights of political parties and citizens. "Will the Judiciary finally intervene to uphold the rule of law, protect constitutional rights and ensure that the authority of the Constitution is not reduced to a mere formality?" Banerjee asked.

BJP’s “Good Governance”. Double Engine style. Vandalism. Violence. Lawlessness. Both my offices( Amtala and Camac street) have been vandalised and ransacked in the last one month. The POLICE and BJP goons seem to fear NEITHER THE LAW NOR THE JUDICIARY. This is no longer mere… pic.twitter.com/Q0adyMvkWV — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026

Details of the Camac Street Attack

Earlier, Banerjee had alleged that BJP workers armed with weapons stormed the TMC office on Camac Street in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday, vandalised the premises, assaulted staff and damaged electronic equipment. He alleged that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am when he was away in New Delhi and described it as a "well-planned attack".

He also claimed that Kolkata Police failed to respond for nearly two hours despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers. "What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata," Banerjee wrote.

He demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and sought an investigation into who planned and directed the alleged violence, as well as why police allegedly failed to act despite being informed.

TMC IT Cell in-charge Upashna Chaudhary also alleged that BJP workers attacked security guards and vandalised the Camac Street office around 3:30 am. She claimed the party had CCTV footage and said an FIR would be filed.

Background of the Controversy

The allegations come days after West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault of police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street.

The controversy had erupted after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by police personnel, removed a signboard reading "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building housing Banerjee's office. (ANI)