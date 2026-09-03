The Uttarakhand Waqf Board is preparing a new Nikahnama (marriage contract) aligned with the state's Uniform Civil Code. Chairman Shadab Shams said it will ban polygamy and practices like Halala, and is being finalised with UCC drafters.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said the Board is preparing a new 'Nikahnama' (marriage contract) in line with the provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented in the state.

He said the new Nikahnama will incorporate the changes made under the UCC for the Muslim community and will be finalised in consultation with those involved in drafting the UCC. He added that discussions are being held with members involved in drafting the UCC, including Shatrughan, Sulekha Dangwal and Manu Gaur.

Speaking to ANI, Shams on Wednesday said, “Uttarakhand, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). We are the first state to implement the UCC. We are moving towards ensuring that the UCC is followed word for word and that the changes made in the UCC draft for the Muslim community are implemented. A draft is being prepared through the Waqf Board of Uttarakhand. This is a new 'Nikahnama' (marriage contract) from the Waqf Board, which has 'under Uniform Civil Code' written on it, and it's being created by the Waqf Board. Since the Waqf Board is the body responsible for managing all mosques and madrasas, and all these properties are under the Waqf Board, it is responsible for their maintenance.”

New Nikahnama to Ban Polygamy, Halala

Shams said the draft will remove provisions for second, third or fourth marriages, allowing only one marriage. He also said practices such as Halala will be banned under the proposed Nikahnama. “Even properties not directly under Waqf become its responsibility through 'Waqf-by-user'. The management committees we form appoint the Qazis (clerics) who perform the marriages. We believe that in this new draft, we have removed the column for a second, third, or fourth marriage. Now, you can only perform one marriage, and that's the only option available in the draft. Secondly, evil practices like Halala will be completely banned...” he said.

Draft Finalisation with UCC Committee

"So, a better draft is being prepared considering all these things. Those who drafted the UCC, including respected Shatrughan, respected Sulekha Dangwal, and Manu Gaur—we are in talks with all of them. Soon we will sit together and finalise the 'Nikahnama' (marriage contract), and very soon we will present that Nikahnama to the people through the Waqf Board, in which all norms of the UCC will be included,” Shams further said. (ANI)