    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details

    According to Haldwani Circle Officer Nitin Lohani, the police have received the complaint and have launched an investigation into the matter. "A teacher at a private school in Haldwani had been sending lewd messages to a student on social media. We have received the complaint and initiated a probe. The accused will be arrested soon," Lohani said.

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 16-year-old girl accuses teacher of sending her nude pics; check details
    In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student in Uttarakhand has accused one of her teachers of sexual harassment, alleging that he molested her and sent inappropriate images through WhatsApp and Snapchat. The incident took place in Haldwani, where the 16-year-old student reported the teacher's behavior to her parents, who then filed a complaint with the local police.

    The accused teacher, who taught at the same private school, allegedly sent explicit messages to the student, causing her significant distress. The incident came to light when the student informed her parents, who sought the assistance of social organizations before filing a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station.

    In a separate but equally disturbing incident, a nurse at a government-run hospital in Birbhum, West Bengal, was allegedly molested by a patient while on duty. The incident occurred at the Ilambazar health center on Saturday night, when the nurse was administering saline to a patient brought in for treatment. The nurse claimed that the patient touched her inappropriately, despite being accompanied by family members.

    Birbhum Hospital incident: Nurse molested by patient in West Bengal; authorities take action

