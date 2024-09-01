Birbhum Hospital incident: Nurse molested by patient in West Bengal; authorities take action

The nurse filed a complaint with the police, alleging that while she was attending to the patient, he touched her inappropriately and used offensive language. The hospital authorities, alarmed by the incident, immediately contacted the police, who responded swiftly and detained the accused.

In a disturbing incident, a man was on Saturday (August 31) arrested for allegedly molesting an on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital in Birbhum district, West Bengal. The incident took place while the nurse was administering a saline drip to the patient, who had been brought to the health center on a stretcher due to high fever.

The nurse filed a complaint with the police, alleging that while she was attending to the patient, he touched her inappropriately and used offensive language. The hospital authorities, alarmed by the incident, immediately contacted the police, who responded swiftly and detained the accused. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Ilambazar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Recounting the incident, the nurse said, "A male patient was brought in during the night shift with a fever complaint. As advised by the doctors, I was preparing to administer saline when he misbehaved. He touched me and used foul language. We feel unsafe working here due to the lack of proper security. How could a patient act this way?"

Dr. Masidul Hasan, who was on duty at the health center, provided additional details: "At around 8:30 pm, a patient named Abbas Uddin arrived from Chotochak village with a fever. After some clinical examinations, we recommended injections and IV fluids. When the nurse went to administer the saline, the patient acted violently and molested her. Despite requests for cooperation from the patient's family, the behavior continued. We reported the incident to the police and the authorities, and if no action is taken, we may consider a cease-work."

This incident comes in the wake of another troubling case at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The case has sparked outrage and criticism towards the Kolkata Police and hospital administration, leading to an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

