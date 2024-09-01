Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday (September 1) unveiled the much-awaited prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at BEML's facility in Bengaluru. This development marks a significant milestone in India's railway modernisation efforts. The new sleeper coach will undergo a 10-day trial period before additional testing on the tracks begins.

    "Following the success of Vande Bharat chair cars, we have now completed the manufacturing of the Vande Bharat sleeper cars. The train will be sent out for trial and testing from the BEML facility today," Vaishnaw said.

    The Minister personally inspected the new sleeper coach and engaged with the railway staff responsible for its design and production. They highlighted the key advancements in speed, safety, and passenger amenities that differentiate the new sleeper coaches from the existing ones.

    Vaishnaw revealed that the Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to become operational within the next three months. After the prototype passes thorough testing, production will begin, with a plan to roll out two to three trains each month after the initial one-and-a-half years of production.

    "We are constantly refining the Vande Bharat train design based on our experiences. This approach will also be applied to the Vande Bharat Metro," Vaishnaw added.

    The Vande Bharat sleeper version is designed for long-distance overnight journeys, covering distances between 800 to 1,200 kilometers. The train will feature 16 coaches, including 11 AC three-tier, four AC two-tier, and one AC first-class coach, offering a total of 823 berths.

    Capable of running at 160 kmph, the train is equipped with advanced safety features, including a crash-worthy design. Additionally, the sleeper version boasts world-class amenities such as integrated reading lights with USB charging, public announcement and visual information systems, modular pantries, and special berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers. The first-class AC coach will also feature showers with hot water, enhancing passenger comfort on long journeys.

    "It will be a train meant for the middle class, with fares comparable to those of the Rajdhani Express," Vaishnaw said.

