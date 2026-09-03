Due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag are flowing near the warning level. The administration has urged people to remain alert as the IMD forecasts more rain and thunderstorms until September 7.

Rivers Near Warning Level in Rudraprayag

The water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen and are flowing close to the warning level in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand amid heavy rainfall over the past few days, according to the Disaster Control Room.

Several rivers and streams in Rudraprayag and neighbouring Chamoli district are in spate following continuous rainfall. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged people to stay away from rivers, streams and riverbanks and remain alert.

Heavy Rain and Fog Disrupt Life

Heavy and continuous rainfall has been reported from several parts of Rudraprayag, while dense fog has enveloped the higher reaches, reducing visibility and affecting travel. The combination of rain and fog has disrupted movement in the district, causing difficulties for local residents. Persistent rainfall and excessive soil moisture have also affected agricultural activities in rural areas.

IMD Forecasts More Rain Until September 7

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7. The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

District-Specific Alerts

In Rudraprayag district, heavy and continuous rainfall continues to lash several areas, while dense fog has enveloped the hilly regions, significantly reducing visibility. According to the IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in several districts on Thursday, including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely across all districts.

On September 4, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar and Bageshwar, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are expected across the state.

On September 5, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand.

The administration has advised residents and visitors to exercise caution and avoid going near rivers and streams amid the rising water levels. (ANI)