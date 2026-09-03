Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged young women to embrace leadership, ask questions and contribute to nation-building while interacting with Laxmibai College students during a youth outreach programme.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday appealed to the youth, especially young women, to play a constructive role in developing India. In a programme conducted among the students in which he interacted with them, Gupta told the students that their ideas, confidence and leadership will play an important role in realizing the dream of a ‘Developed India’.

Gupta was addressing the students of Laxmibai College of Delhi University who came to Delhi Assembly for attending a youth outreach programme.

Young Women Must Be Leaders

Gupta urged young women not only to participate in the public affairs but also to develop the confidence to be the leaders, raise questions on the prevailing ideas, innovate and contribute to build India.

The Speaker urged the students to continue being curious about the government affairs, speak with confidence and make contributions to society through education.

As per Gupta, women can play an important role in creating a progressive and self-reliant India with their ideas, determination and leadership.

Youth Out Reach Helps Connect Students With Democracy

According to the Assembly Speaker, youth outreach program is one of the important programs that helps in creating awareness in young people about democracy.

He stated that the program gives students the opportunity to see how the institutions work and how the policies related to the citizens are made.

Gupta added that India’s youth have immense potential for developing democratic institutions by making them aware and responsible citizens.

Students Learn About Delhi Assembly’s Long Legislative History

In the tour of the Assembly, the Laxmibai College students got an insight into its long history in legislation starting from 1912.

The students came to know about its journey from the times of the Central Legislative Assembly to the current position as Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the legacy that belongs to Shri Vithalbhai Patel, among others.

The students were also gifted with the book ‘Ek Shatabdi Yatra’, which is about the long journey of the Assembly.

Students See Assembly Main Chamber

The last leg of the tour was a visit to the Assembly House main chamber where deliberations regarding legislation as well as matters affecting the citizens of Delhi happen.

Gupta highlighted that democracy will be further strengthened if youth were well-informed, well-engaged and ready to participate actively in the affairs of their community. Empowering the youth, especially the young women, with information on democracy will be good for the future leaders and governance.