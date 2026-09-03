Delhi’s IT Department held a DPDP Act 2023 workshop for government officials, focusing on citizen data privacy, consent, data minimisation and security while outlining a roadmap for stronger data protection.

A special workshop was conducted by the IT department of the Delhi government on Wednesday, to make the officers aware of the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

This workshop will help improve the data privacy and security processes in government departments with the expansion of digital governance.

The workshop has been conducted in association with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), which falls under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

IT Minister Emphasizes on the Protection of Citizens' Data

The event was chaired by the IT Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, who talked about the need for protecting the personal data of citizens, who avail themselves of various government services.

He mentioned the data which is required for issuing various services like the ration card, caste certificate, and others, saying that this data has to be collected and stored with care. He said that with the expansion of digital governance, there is a greater need to protect the data of citizens.

Important Provisions of DPDP Act Discussed

Some important provisions of DPDP Act were explained by the experts present at the workshop. The topics which came up in the discussion were consent, purpose limitation, data minimization, rights of data principal, responsibility of data fiduciary, and Data Protection Board of India.

Practical issues which the officials might face during the implementation of the DPDP Act within their respective departments were also discussed at the event. The emphasis was placed on promoting responsible handling and protection of personal data.

Data Protection Roadmap of Delhi IT Department

The IT Department also revealed its roadmap for enhanced data protection.

In the proposed strategy, comprehensive guidelines on data handling will be released. Moreover, appointment of a Data Protection Nodal Officer in each department will be done.

Additional Training and Technical Support to Be Provided

Singh pointed out that because of the increasing demands from digital governance, the workload on the IT Department has become greater. The government is making efforts to improve its technical and organizational abilities.

In order to implement the DPDP Act effectively, additional training programs, guidelines and technical help will be provided in stages, helping departments develop more efficient processes to deal with citizens' personal information.