A Rs 49.94 crore drinking water project led by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is complete in NTR district's A Konduru, providing safe water to 75,000 people. The project aims to combat chronic kidney disease in a region with long-standing water issues.

The Jana Sena Party on Thursday said a major drinking water project aimed at addressing chronic kidney disease-related concerns in A Konduru mandal of NTR district has been completed under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to a statement issued by the party, the Jal Jeevan Mission-Amarajeevi Jaladhara project has been completed at a cost of Rs 49.94 crore and is expected to provide safe drinking water to nearly 75,000 people across 38 habitations in the mandal.

Addressing a Long-Standing Health Crisis

The party said A Konduru has emerged as a region facing chronic kidney disease-related concerns similar to those reported from the Uddanam region in Andhra Pradesh. The mandal comprises 21 gram panchayats and 38 habitations, including 15 tribal hamlets, with residents facing long-standing drinking water challenges.

According to the statement, people in the area were compelled to consume contaminated water for years despite concerns over its impact on public health. The Jana Sena Party said the issue came to the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan before the 2024 general elections and that he subsequently resolved to provide safe drinking water to the affected population after assuming office.

Project Revived and Expedited

The party claimed that the project, implemented through the Rural Water Supply Department with funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amarajeevi Jaladhara scheme, has achieved 100 per cent completion within 26 months. It further alleged that although the previous government had announced the project, it had not initiated the tendering process and no construction work had commenced.

According to the statement, uncertainty had also arisen over the future of the project after the original Jal Jeevan Mission deadline expired in March 2024. The party said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan subsequently took steps to revive and expedite the project. It added that the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission by the Central Government and the release of the state's share of funds helped facilitate the execution of the works.

Project Implementation and Logistics

As part of the project, water is being drawn from the Krishna River through the NTPC canal at Ibrahimpatnam, treated and supplied through a 130-kilometre pipeline network supported by 12 overhead tanks.

The project is designed to provide household tap connections to residents across 38 habitations, with a supply of 55 litres of safe drinking water per person per day, according to the party. The statement further said that various departments, including Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Revenue, Forest, Environment, Railways and the National Highways Authority of India, coordinated to secure the necessary permissions for laying the pipeline network.

According to the party, the government had earlier spent nearly Rs 2.5 crore annually on supplying drinking water to the mandal through tanker services.

Future Outlook and Inspection

The Jana Sena Party said the completion of the project is expected to provide a long-term solution to the drinking water shortage and contribute towards addressing health concerns associated with unsafe drinking water in the region.

The party also stated that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is expected to visit A Konduru in the coming days to inspect the completed works and review the quality of water being supplied under the project. (ANI)