Uttarakhand: BJP leader calls off daughter's wedding to Muslim man; cites 'public sentiments'

On Friday, Hindutva outfits at Jhanda Chawk burnt the effigy of BJP leader Benam in protest against his daughter marrying a Muslim. The VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal took part in the protest.

Under pressure from Hindutva outfits, a BJP leader on Saturday (May 20) said he has cancelled the marriage of his daughter to a Muslim man, which was scheduled to be held on May 28.

Speaking to reporters, Yashpal Benam, the bride's father and Pauri municipal chairman, said he thought of getting his daughter married to a Muslim youth for her happiness.

"But in view of the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, it has been postponed," he said. "Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well," Benam said. "The wedding to be held on May 28 in Pauri city has now been cancelled," he said.

"After the controversy erupted, with mutual consent, both families decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being," the BJP leader added.

However, he said that the decision regarding his daughter's marriage to the same man would be taken together with the family, well-wishers and the groom's side.

"We strongly oppose such a marriage," the working president of district VHP Dipak Gaud had said. A photo of the wedding card of the BJP leader's daughter turned up on social media on Thursday.