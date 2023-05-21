Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes: SBI

    On Friday, in a surprise move, RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

    No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes: SBI AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday (May 21) said that no form or requisition slip is required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time as part of exercise to withdraw high-value currency notes from circulation.

    On Friday, in a surprise move, RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

    Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender.

    In a communication to chief general manager of all its local head offices, SBI informed that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes by public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip.

    With regard to deposit of such notes in own account, RBI has not specified any limit but it will be subject to compliance with extant Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory requirements.

    "Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange," the communication dated May 20 said.

    'Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

    It has asked its local head offices to arrange and extend all cooperation to the public so that the exercise is conducted in a smooth and seamless manner without any inconvenience. According to sources, one can stand any number of times in queue for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes.

    Although the facility for exchange is available from May 23, many customers were seen visiting their branches with the Rs 2,000 notes on Saturday.

    Bank officials returned such customers after advising them about the start date for exchange. Some of the customers used cash deposit machines on Saturday to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in their accounts.

    Many have tried jewellery shops to buy gold and other precious metals. However, jewellers are also hesitant in accepting Rs 2,000 notes and asking for KYC beyond prescribed cash purchase in many parts of the country.

    'President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

    According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India will not affect the trade of the small traders but will certainly hit the big and affluent class which might have stocked Rs 2,000 notes in large quantities. CAIT does not anticipate any disturbance in trade activity due to this move.

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details AJR

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

    Will not contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored' Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti AJR

    'Will not contest Assembly election till Article 370 is restored': Former  Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

    Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi AJR

    'Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

    President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

    The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns; WATCH special documentary AJR

    The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns; WATCH special documentary

    Recent Stories

    Why Do IPL Indian Premier League Teams Wear Unique Jerseys?-ayh

    Why do IPL teams wear unique jerseys?

    IPL 2023: Has Rinku Singh set his sights on Team India post-KKR Kolkata Knight Riders success?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Has Rinku Singh set his sights on Team India post-KKR success?

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details AJR

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: KKR Rinku Singh dubbed 'good package' by Andy Flower after another brilliance against LSG-ayh

    IPL 2023: KKR's Rinku Singh dubbed 'good package' by Andy Flower after another brilliance against LSG

    From Dil Chahta Hai to Dum Laga Ke Haisha: here are 9 best Bollywood rom- coms you must watch ARB

    From “Dil Chahta Hai” to “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”: here are 9 best Bollywood rom- coms you must watch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon