In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

The scheme was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in 2012 and senior citizens were being sent for pilgrimage free of cost by special trains. Chouhan recently announced that air travel facility will also be included in this scheme.

As many as thirty-two senior citizens from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (May 21) left from Bhopal for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on free pilgrimage by air under a scheme of the MP government. It can be seen that this is the first time that beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana in MP are travelling by air, as per government officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport in the morning to greet the 32 senior citizens, comprising 24 men and eight women.

'Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

The scheme was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in 2012 and senior citizens were being sent for pilgrimage free of cost by special trains. Chouhan recently announced that air travel facility will also be included in this scheme.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to provide the air travel facility to senior citizens for pilgrimage, government officials said.

So far, 7.82 lakh senior citizens have availed the benefit of the pilgrimage scheme, they said.

'President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Under the first phase of the air travel facility, senior citizens from MP will travel by air in different batches till July this year from various airports of the state, the officials said.