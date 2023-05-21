Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, Madhya Pradesh govt provides free air travel to senior citizens pilgrimage tour; check details

    The scheme was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in 2012 and senior citizens were being sent for pilgrimage free of cost by special trains. Chouhan recently announced that air travel facility will also be included in this scheme.

    First Published May 21, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    As many as thirty-two senior citizens from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (May 21) left from Bhopal for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on free pilgrimage by air under a scheme of the MP government. It can be seen that this is the first time that beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana in MP are travelling by air, as per government officials.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport in the morning to greet the 32 senior citizens, comprising 24 men and eight women. 

    Madhya Pradesh is the first state to provide the air travel facility to senior citizens for pilgrimage, government officials said.

    So far, 7.82 lakh senior citizens have availed the benefit of the pilgrimage scheme, they said.

    Under the first phase of the air travel facility, senior citizens from MP will travel by air in different batches till July this year from various airports of the state, the officials said.

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
