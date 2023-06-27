Uttar Pradesh: Wanted for murder and dacoity, gangster shot dead in encounter in Kaushambi; check details

So far, at least 185 criminals have been killed and 23,300 others arrested in over 10,900 encounters that took place in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, at least 13 policemen have been killed, while 1,443 others injured in the encounters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday (June 27) killed a wanted criminal, identified as Gufran, in an encounter in Kaushambi district early morning. According to reports, the encounter between the STF and the slain criminal took place around 5 am.

It is reportedly said that Gufran was involved in at least 13 criminal cases, including murder and dacoity. The cases were registered against the gangster in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Gufran was carrying a bounty of Rs 1,25,000 on him.

This comes nearly a month after the UP Police's STF killed gangster Anil Dujana in a fierce gunfight that took place in Meerut. Two pistols were recovered from Dujana's possession. Dujana mainly operated in he National Capital Region (NCR) and had been named in 65 criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, murder, kidnapping and extortion.

Earlier in April this year, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Aasad and his aide were killed in an encounter in Jhansi. Two days later, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj.

It should be noted that the UP Police has maintained 'zero tolerance' policy against the criminals since 2017 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the power with Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister.

