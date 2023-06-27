Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Wanted for murder and dacoity, gangster shot dead in encounter in Kaushambi; check details

    So far, at least 185 criminals have been killed and 23,300 others arrested in over 10,900 encounters that took place in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, at least 13 policemen have been killed, while 1,443 others injured in the encounters.

    Uttar Pradesh: Wanted for murder and dacoity, gangster shot dead in encounter in Kaushambi; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday (June 27) killed a wanted criminal, identified as Gufran, in an encounter in Kaushambi district early morning. According to reports, the encounter between the STF and the slain criminal took place around 5 am.

    It is reportedly said that Gufran was involved in at least 13 criminal cases, including murder and dacoity. The cases were registered against the gangster in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Gufran was carrying a bounty of Rs 1,25,000 on him.

    On Barak Obama's Muslims in India remark, Rajnath Singh says, 'All people are one family'

    This comes nearly a month after the UP Police's STF killed gangster Anil Dujana in a fierce gunfight that took place in Meerut. Two pistols were recovered from Dujana's possession. Dujana mainly operated in he National Capital Region (NCR) and had been named in 65 criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, murder, kidnapping and extortion.

    Earlier in April this year, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Aasad and his aide were killed in an encounter in Jhansi. Two days later, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj.

    It should be noted that the UP Police has maintained 'zero tolerance' policy against the criminals since 2017 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the power with Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister.

    Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala News LIVE 27 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj captured from Kochi Airport

    EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11; details here snt

    EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11; details here

    Attacks on Sikhs: India summons Pakistan diplomat to lodge protest, seeks probe findings

    Attacks on Sikhs: India summons Pakistan diplomat to lodge protest, seeks probe findings

    India 'Wagner Group' will topple Modi government through ballot, claims Uddhav Sena mouthpiece snt

    India's 'Wagner Group' will topple Modi government through ballot, claims Uddhav Sena mouthpiece

    Electricity to get costlier in Delhi, power bills set to rise by 8 per cent

    Electricity to get costlier in Delhi, power bills set to rise by 8%

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 27: Check cost per litre in your city AJR

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 27: Check cost per litre in your city

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details vma

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details

    Kerala News LIVE 27 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj captured from Kochi Airport

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid MSW

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily vma

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon