Karnataka shocker: 3-feet long cloth left inside 20-year-old woman's body after delivery in Kolar

After giving birth at Government SNR Hospital in Karnataka, 20-year-old Chandrika experienced severe stomach pain. A three-foot cloth, left inside her during delivery to prevent bleeding, was discovered days later. Her husband, Rajesh, accused the hospital of negligence. Authorities are investigating the incident, highlighting serious lapses in patient care and hospital protocols.

A 20-year-old woman from Ramasagara village, Chandrika, experienced a distressing turn of events just days after delivering a baby boy at the Government SNR Hospital in Karnataka's Kolar on May 5. By May 9, she was suffering from severe stomach pain.

To alleviate her pain, doctors at a private nursing home prescribed an ointment. However, when her family applied it, they were shocked to find a piece of cloth protruding from her vagina. This cloth, measuring three feet long, had been inserted by doctors at the Government SNR Hospital to prevent bleeding during delivery.

Chandrika's husband, Rajesh, who works for a private firm, immediately complained to district surgeon Dr SN Vijayakumar, accusing the hospital staff of negligence. He stated that the cloth, or vaginal mop, was supposed to be removed when the sutures were taken out. Despite the doctor's instructions to the staff nurse, the cloth was forgotten or overlooked.

Rajesh mentioned that Chandrika stayed in the hospital until May 7 and was advised to return for a check-up on May 17. The hospital staff assured them that the sutures were soluble and wouldn't require removal, a claim later contradicted by the discovery of the cloth, reported TOI.

The incident highlights severe lapses in patient care and raises questions about the hospital's protocols and staff attentiveness. Authorities are now investigating the matter to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.

