Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory

    Karnataka is experiencing a dengue fever surge, with 2,877 cases reported this year, up from 1,724 last year. The health department emphasizes caution, preventive measures, and prompt medical attention. Efforts include destroying mosquito breeding sites, equipping labs with test kits, and ensuring free testing and treatment at government hospitals. Public awareness campaigns are also intensified.

    Dengue cases rise in Karnataka: Health department issues urgent advisory vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 17, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    Karnataka is witnessing a significant surge in dengue fever cases following the recent rains, with thousands of people falling ill. The dengue positivity rate has soared to 21%, prompting the health department to advise the public to exercise caution.

    The Health Department's latest statistics reveal that 2,877 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the past four and a half months of this year. This is a sharp increase compared to the 1,724 cases reported during the same period last year. In the last week alone, out of 879 people tested, 186 were confirmed to have dengue. Officials warn that the virus is spreading rapidly.

    Dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes that bite daily, typically manifests symptoms within four to ten days of a mosquito bite. The disease often begins with a sudden high fever, accompanied by pain behind the eyes, headaches, and muscle pain. With no specific treatment or vaccine available, care is primarily symptomatic.

    Health experts caution that while dengue is common, it can become life-threatening if neglected. The disease causes a significant drop in blood platelet count, which can be fatal. Dr. Ansar Ahmed, Project Director of Infectious Diseases, emphasises the importance of seeking medical attention promptly upon noticing symptoms.

    As a preventive measure, D. Randeep, Commissioner of the Health Department, announced that dengue control efforts have been intensified across districts experiencing heavy rainfall. Measures include destroying mosquito breeding sites and raising public awareness. Health workers and ASHA volunteers are visiting homes daily to inspect and eliminate larvae. They are also collecting data on confirmed dengue cases in district hospitals for better monitoring.

    Randeep stressed the importance of equipping major laboratories with dengue test kits and ensuring hospitals have the necessary drugs. He assured that testing and treatment are free of charge at all government hospitals.

    To help curb the spread, the public is advised to maintain clean water containers and prevent water from stagnating. Using mosquito nets, especially for children, pregnant women, and the elderly who rest during the day, is crucial. Additionally, those diagnosed with dengue or chikungunya should use mosquito nets to avoid further spread. Wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito repellents like nets, coils, ointments, and lotions can also help prevent bites. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 22-year-old fatally stabbed by lover's brother with screwdriver in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: 22-year-old fatally stabbed by lover's brother with screwdriver in Belagavi

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18 vkp

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues Orange alert to Karnataka for 3 days from May 18

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli vkp

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt over development on Rajakaluve in Hosahalli

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based gym trainer commits suicide on video call while talking with wife vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based gym trainer commits suicide on video call while talking with wife

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES] ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES]

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 17 2024: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 17: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, evaded police for three days AJR

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, evaded police for three days

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 17: Check rates here AJR

    New petrol, diesel price announced on May 17: Check rates here

    Nushrratt Bharuccha birthday: Dream Girl to Ram Setu, 7 best movies RKK

    Nushrratt Bharuccha birthday: Dream Girl to Ram Setu, 7 best movies

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon