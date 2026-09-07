AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on BJP and Congress in Rajasthan, calling for a third political alternative. He offered to support Hanuman Beniwal's RLP, stating they would work together to challenge the two major parties.

Owaisi Calls for Third Front with RLP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on both the BJP and Congress in Rajasthan, saying the state needs a strong third political alternative. Owaisi said that if Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal emerges as a third force, the AIMIM will support him and work together to challenge both major political parties.

Owaisi said, “Hanuman Beniwal and AIMIM together will make the lives of BJP and Congress leaders difficult.” He also appealed to voters to support AIMIM candidates and RLP candidates contesting elections on the party’s bottle symbol.

Arguing for a political alternative in Rajasthan, Owaisi said, “There is a need for a third option in Rajasthan.” He said that if Beniwal succeeds in establishing himself as a third political force, AIMIM would stand with him.

Attacks Government on Development Issues

The AIMIM chief also targeted the BJP government over the condition of government schools in the state. He raised questions about the poor condition of schools and thousands of classrooms, questioning the government’s performance on education.

Owaisi also questioned the use of funds meant for heritage conservation in Jaipur. He raised concerns over the condition of public healthcare facilities, including the availability of hospitals, intensive care units and radiology services.

He referred to incidents involving SMS Hospital and its trauma centre while attacking the government over healthcare facilities. Owaisi questioned whether the government was adequately addressing issues affecting ordinary people.

Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics

The AIMIM chief accused the BJP of avoiding public issues and instead focusing on matters that create Hindu-Muslim tensions. “The BJP has no answer to the issues of the people. They only raise issues of Hindu-Muslim tension,” he said.

“Politics of raising the walls of hatred in the country should stop,” Owaisi said, calling for greater focus on issues affecting people.

He also criticised the Congress, saying that Rajasthan needed an alternative because of the political situation in the state. Owaisi sought to position AIMIM as part of that alternative while also reaching out to regional forces such as Beniwal’s RLP. The AIMIM chief directly appealed to voters to support his party and RLP candidates.

Criticism Over Religious Places

Owaisi also reiterated his criticism of the BJP over alleged action against religious places, saying, “The BJP is doing politics by demolishing mosques.” He cited the Saharanpur incident and referred to developments concerning mosques in Barmer and Jaisalmer while making the allegation. (ANI)