Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with public representatives, discussing state development and public welfare. He stressed their role as a vital link between the government and citizens, urging them to accelerate developmental works.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met with appointed public representatives (Dayitvadharis) from various parts of the state at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun and held detailed discussions on key issues related to the state's development, public welfare, and matters of public interest.

CM: Public Servants a Bridge Between Govt and People

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that the public servants serve as an important bridge between the government and the people. He emphasised that besides taking the government's welfare schemes and policies to the grassroots, they also play a crucial role in conveying the aspirations, concerns, and suggestions of the public to the government.

He urged all the representatives to maintain continuous dialogue and coordination with people in their respective areas, actively address public grievances, and contribute to accelerating developmental works.

The Chief Minister further said that the collective commitment is to ensure that the benefits of development and welfare schemes reach the last person in society, while giving fresh momentum to the vision of building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. (ANI)