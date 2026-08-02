SP chief Akhilesh Yadav honoured two Ramlila artists, who play Lord Ram and Hanuman, with Rs 51,000 each as an 'offering'. The move follows his recent attack on the BJP, accusing them of betraying faith over alleged donation irregularities.

SP Chief Honours Ramlila Artists

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday honoured two artists who play Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in Ramlila and announced a contribution of Rs 51,000 each as an offering on behalf of the party. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said, "We have got the opportunity to respect those who have been participating in our culture and traditions by taking part in Ramayana and Ramlila for a long time. All the MLAs and all the senior leaders of our party have honoured these two people today."

"On behalf of the Samajwadi Party and on behalf of all the MLAs, I honour both the artists who are in the form of Shri Ram Ji and Hanuman ji. From my side and from the party's side, we are giving Rs 51,000 to both of them... This is not a donation but offerings," he further said.

Ramlila, meaning "Rama's play," is a traditional theatrical presentation of the Ramayana that combines songs, narration, recitation and dialogue. It is performed across northern India during the annual Dussehra festival in autumn. Some of the most prominent Ramlila performances are held in Ayodhya, Ramnagar and Benares, Vrindavan, Almora, Satna and Madhubani. The performances are primarily based on the Ramacharitmanas, one of the most widely popular forms of storytelling in northern India.

Yadav Accuses BJP of 'Grave Sin'

Earlier, on July 30, Yadav launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, accusing them of committing a "grave sin" by allegedly betraying public faith and religious sentiments. The SP leader alleged that there were instances of alleged misuse of donation funds, irregularities in issuing receipts, and questions surrounding land deals in Ayodhya. He also accused those in power of failing to ensure accountability and transparency.

In a statement shared on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP and its allies had undermined devotion through alleged irregularities related to donations, secret contributions, and land transactions connected with religious institutions. "The BJP and their allies are guilty of the grave sin and crime of betraying faith alongside devotion," Yadav said.

Yadav further alleged that individuals who raised objections were removed and claimed that evidence related to the alleged irregularities was not properly preserved or investigated. "Whoever is an ally of the BJP is a betrayer of Ram and a grave sinner," Yadav said in his post. (ANI)