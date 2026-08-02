Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said protecting state interests is the top priority in the Cauvery dispute. Following an all-party meet, he urged parties not to call for a bandh and highlighted the state's severe rainfall deficit.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said protecting the interests of the state and its people would remain the government's highest priority as it deals with the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, while appealing to political parties and Kannada organisations not to call for a bandh over the issue.

Addressing reporters after an all-party meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery situation following directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), Shivakumar described the day as "historic" and said the entire state was closely watching the outcome of the deliberations.

"People across the state are eagerly waiting to know what decision will be taken. I have assumed the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of this state. I was born and brought up in the Cauvery basin. I am the son of a farmer and have personally experienced farming and agriculture," he said.

He asserted that the interests and welfare of Karnataka's people were paramount and said neither he nor his government would do anything that harmed the state's interests. "Our government has worked at every stage to safeguard Karnataka's interests while ensuring justice, from the days of Gundurao, SM Krishna, Veerappa Moily and till Siddaramaiah's term," he said.

Rainfall Deficit and Water Release Directives

Shivakumar said Karnataka was witnessing a severe rainfall deficit and had appealed to farmers to remain patient until the government issued district-specific guidance on cultivation. "We are witnessing deficit rainfall. We have requested farmers to be patient till we give them guidelines," he said.

He said the CWMA and the CWRC had directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. "Our dams were not full, and there was no rain. Today there has been some rain, and the situation has become slightly better. Kabini is now full," he said.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka had received only about 35 per cent of its normal rainfall so far this year. He said inflows into reservoirs had improved in recent days, with around 24,000 cusecs entering the reservoirs, including nearly 22,000 cusecs flowing into the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir. However, rainfall had reduced slightly since Saturday afternoon, while the Kabini reservoir was receiving around 11,000 cusecs of inflows.

Drinking Water a Priority

Shivakumar said the government's immediate priority was ensuring drinking water. "We are releasing limited quantities of water through canals only to fill lakes and tanks meant for drinking water purposes, and not for irrigation," he said.

He added that Karnataka had requested the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate on the issue of drinking water, and that Tamil Nadu had acknowledged the importance of ensuring drinking water. The state was also making use of borewell water wherever necessary for agriculture, he said.

Legal Framework and Future Steps

The Chief Minister said Karnataka would strictly act within the legal framework and consult legal experts before taking further steps. "The Advocate General briefed us on the legal aspects and advised us on the legal course of action. Our expert team was present throughout the meeting. This is only the first stage of the process," he said.

He noted that several meetings of the CWMA and CWRC would be held during the year and Karnataka would have to discharge its responsibilities before those authorities cautiously.

Water Release Figures and Distress Sharing

Shivakumar said Karnataka had released around 19.9 TMC of water in June last year, compared with only about 2.30 TMC this year. In July last year, the state released around 31 TMC, whereas this year only around 3.6 TMC had been released. "Against the expected release of nearly 40 TMC by July, we have been able to release only around 3.6 TMC because of the severe shortage," he said.

He said Karnataka had initially refrained from releasing water from its reservoirs, but improved inflows and the need to ensure dam safety had compelled the government to release a limited quantity downstream after maintaining safe reservoir levels.

Shivakumar said the Tamil Nadu government had also spoken about a distress-sharing formula and noted that the DMK had privately approached the Supreme Court. "We will speak to our legal team and handle the court matters," he said.

Appeal for Unity and Political Consensus

Appealing for unity, the Chief Minister urged Kannada organisations, the BJP, JD(S) and other parties not to organise a bandh. "I request all Kannada organisations, JD(S), BJP and all other parties not to call for a bandh. We decided this at the all-party meeting as well. I appeal on behalf of the government," he said.

He said all opposition leaders had assured their support to the government. Former Chief Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, DV Sadananda Gowda, Siddaramaiah, Basavaraj Bommai and Veerappa Moily, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, ministers HK Patil and MB Patil, among others, attended the meeting and offered valuable suggestions, he said.

Shivakumar said crop planning would be based on water availability, with Agricultural University experts and technical specialists providing district-specific advice on suitable crops. "We will formulate and implement a programme of guidance for farmers," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the political consensus, Shivakumar said leaders cutting across party lines had come together to share responsibility. He said he had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had also spoken to Union Minister and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who assured him of his support and participation.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that he had requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru, and that the latter had agreed. Referring to comments made by the Karnataka BJP president, Shivakumar said he did not wish to respond and that the BJP leader had expressed his views based on his own experience.

The Chief Minister said discussions with farmers, elected representatives, legal experts and government officials would continue at every stage to build confidence and provide timely guidance to farmers.

"The shadow of drought still remains. We are examining the drought situation. By August, we hope to have a clearer picture and take appropriate decisions based on the actual conditions," he said. He said ministers had already begun visiting their respective districts to assess the ground situation, interact with farmers and submit reports. The Revenue Minister would thereafter assess the situation in accordance with technical parameters and Government of India guidelines before the state government took further decisions.

Mekedatu Project as Permanent Solution

Calling the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project the permanent solution to the Cauvery dispute, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had already delivered its judgment and the Centre had also responded. "We should move forward without wasting any more time. This is not about Tamil Nadu getting more or Karnataka getting less. We should use this opportunity to bring both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the table, hold discussions and resolve the issue amicably," he said.

On the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said there was no technical problem and only a minor documentation issue remained. He said the state had earlier proposed allocation of 9 TMC of water and the Union Ministry had subsequently directed that this quantity be specifically earmarked for drinking water. "If it is not clearly specified, different regions may raise competing claims. Therefore, it has now been clarified that the 9 TMC is exclusively meant for drinking water. If any further clarification is sought, we will provide it and submit the necessary documents," he added.