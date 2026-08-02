HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced major upgrades for Chamba Medical College, including AIIMS-level equipment like a 3-Tesla MRI and CT scan. The government will also relax norms for faculty and deploy 40 new staff nurses to boost services.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to Chamba, interacted with the faculty members and students of Chamba Medical College on Saturday, during which they shared their suggestions for further strengthening healthcare services in the region.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would relax the norms, wherever required, to strengthen the faculty of Chamba Medical College. He announced that the college would be equipped with a new X-ray machine, laparoscopic equipment, CT scan machine and a 3-Tesla MRI machine with advanced technology on the lines of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, according to a release.

Strengthening Healthcare at Chamba Medical College

The Chief Minister directed that a proposal for setting up 20 ICU beds at the medical college at the earliest so that further necessary action could be initiated by the government. He said that once the faculty strength of the college was completed, the government would explore the possibility of introducing robotic surgery facilities at the institution.

He further announced that 40 staff nurses would be deployed at Chamba Medical College within the next 10 days. In addition, radiographers and other technical staff would also be appointed to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of healthcare services, the release noted.

Broader Healthcare Vision for Himachal

Sukhu said that the State Government was also considering sending doctors on exposure visits abroad and was in the process of formulating a policy in this regard. "Such visits would enable doctors to learn advanced medical practices and technologies from other countries and bring back the best practices to Himachal Pradesh," he added.

He said that improving healthcare infrastructure and services remained a key priority of the State Government and around Rs. 3,000 crore was being spent on healthcare infrastructure. He said that better healthcare facilities would not only benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh but would also help promote health tourism in the State.

According to the release, the Chief Minister said that he had earlier held similar interaction sessions with faculty and students at IGMC Shimla, Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College Nahan, AIMSS Chamiyana, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Nerchowk. The suggestions received during these interactions were being incorporated into the State Government's policy-making process, he added. He said that concerted efforts were being made to address the existing shortcomings and the government aimed to ensure better healthcare facilities in all medical colleges of the State by the end of this year.

Recent Developments and Sanctions

According to the release, the Chief Minister further said that the State Government has already established a Cardiology Department at Chamba Medical College. Besides, 23 posts of Senior Residents (SRs) and 28 posts for Post-Graduates (PGs) have been sanctioned, which would further strengthen healthcare services at the institution. He said that Rs 18.98 Cr has been released for the construction of the SR hostel in Chamba. He said that the government had also enhanced the stipend of PGs and SRs and separated the cadres of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME).

The release noted that Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLAs Neeraj Nayar, Hardeep Singh Bawa and DS Thakur, former minister Asha Kumari, APMC Chamba Chairman Lalit Thakur, Congress leaders Yashwant Khanna and district Congress president Surjit Bharmouri, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal, SP Vijay Kumar Saklani, College Principal Dr. Pankaj Gupta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.