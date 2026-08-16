Heavy rain on Sunday exposed poor drainage at the Bachhrawan Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, with around a foot of water entering the hospital compound and several rooms. The maternity and newborn ward was among the worst affected, leaving patients surrounded by dirty, foul-smelling water.

Heavy rain on Sunday turned parts of the Bachhrawan Community Health Centre in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, into a waterlogged zone, exposing serious problems with the hospital’s drainage system. Water reportedly entered the hospital compound as well as several rooms, with the level reaching around a foot in some areas. Patients and their attendants were forced to move through the water while trying to access different parts of the health centre.

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The waterlogging also affected important areas including the Jan Aushadhi centre, superintendent’s office and auditorium, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Maternity ward among worst affected

The maternity and newborn ward was reportedly one of the worst-hit sections. Dirty rainwater spread across the floor while pregnant women and newborn babies remained on their beds.

The stagnant water also reportedly caused a foul smell inside the ward. Patients and their families expressed concern over hygiene and the possibility of infections, particularly for mothers and newborn children.

Health-related work at the centre was also affected, while patients arriving at the facility had to make their way through the accumulated water.

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Patients complain of recurring problem

Patients and attendants said waterlogging is not a new problem at the health centre. They claimed that even relatively light rain can leave parts of the hospital flooded because of inadequate drainage.

Sunday’s heavy rainfall made the situation considerably worse, with water spreading across several sections of the facility.

The condition prompted patients and local residents to demand a permanent solution rather than temporary measures after every spell of rain. They have urged hospital authorities and concerned officials to repair the drainage system at the earliest.

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Hospital promises corrective action

CHC superintendent Arpita acknowledged that heavy rainfall had caused water to enter the wards.

She said the drainage arrangements would be repaired soon.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rain.

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The incident also triggered a protest by Samajwadi Party workers, who raised concerns over the hospital’s condition after the heavy rain. They demanded that government officials improve basic infrastructure at public healthcare facilities and ensure patients receive treatment in clean, safe and hygienic surroundings.

The patients at Bachhrawan CHC, urged for an immediate clearing the water and restoring normal conditions inside the hospital. With the maternity ward also affected, residents are now seeking a lasting drainage solution so that the health centre does not turn into a waterlogged facility every time heavy rain hits the area.

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