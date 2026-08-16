Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and deflecting from national security issues. He said the BJP raises counter-questions when asked about border security and the country's land area.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and said it is important to work for its protection as it provides liberty and rights. Talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP of trying to deflect attention from issues concerning the security of the country.

"The BJP has nothing else to do. Had the BJP done any good work, they would not be undermining the Constitution. Remember, if the Constitution exists, there is freedom; if the Constitution exists, we have liberty and rights; and if the Constitution exists, we have democracy," he said, answering a query on the controversy over Vande Mataram recitation at Congress headquarters and reaction of senior party leaders.

He also referred to the BJP's efforts to push the delimitation bill linked to women's reservation. "Everything is reflected in the data. The security of our country's borders is more important than delimitation... Can the BJP state what India's land area was in 2014 and what it is today?... Whenever questions are raised regarding the borders, BJP members deflect the issue by raising counter-questions," he added. Opposition parties have said that women's reservation should be implemented in the existing strength of Lok Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party leader said they will continue the fight for 'PDA' (Pichhda Dalit Alpasankhyak)', walk the path of social justice, and work towards uniting the people.

Vande Mataram Recitation Sparks Controversy

On Saturday, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters.

Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became "agitated" after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, while Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal that it should end. He alleged that the song was nevertheless allowed to continue and was eventually sung in full. "For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end," Malviya said.

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also dismissed the controversy. "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," Gehlot said. (ANI)