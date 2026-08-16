In Alwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched DBT for farmers and development projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. He introduced PM Modi's 'GYAN' vision, distributed 10,580 job letters, and named the Alwar Medical College after A.B. Vajpayee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Crop Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan, asserting that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working on the vision of 'GYAN' to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a public gathering in Alwar, the Union Home Minister also distributed appointment letters for government jobs to 10,580 youths and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 6,260 crore.

"With a singular resolve, PM Modi is fulfilling the vision of 'GYAN'. He defined 'GYAN' as comprising the 'Gareeb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadata' (farmers/food providers), and 'Nari' (women). If we wanted to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047, these very groups must be empowered," Amit Shah said.

Commitment to 'GYAN' Pillars

Highlighting the government's commitment to these four pillars, Shah added, "Driven by this very commitment, the BJP government has today delivered the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' to farmers, a Rs 500 crore dairy initiative for livestock rearers, employment opportunities for the youth, and the expansion of 'Saras Dairy' for our mothers and sisters."

The Home Minister detailed the scale of the development works initiated by the Rajasthan government during the event. "DBT transfers to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Crop Insurance Scheme, distribution of appointment letters for government jobs to 10,580 youths, and inauguration and foundation stone laying program for development works worth ₹6,262 crore by the Rajasthan government," he said.

Alwar Medical College Named After A.B. Vajpayee

During the event, Amit Shah also announced the naming of the Alwar Medical College after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, paying rich tributes to the late leader. "Today, Alwar Medical College is being named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Every village in the country will continue to remember Atal ji through the 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana'. The entire nation will remember him for good governance, and the people of Rajasthan, along with the rest of the country, will also remember him for transforming India into a nuclear power through the nuclear tests at Pokhran," Shah said.

He further added, "From this platform today, I offer heartfelt tributes to the revered Atal ji on behalf of the entire nation and the people of Alwar."

Boost for Dairy and Cooperative Sectors

Expanding the state's dairy and cooperative banking sectors, the Union Home Minister announced the launch of multiple facilities aimed at empowering farmers. "Today, apart from Alwar, 4 more Saras Dairy plants worth Rs 274 crore are being launched in Bhilwara, Jaipur, Pali, and Rajsamand; simultaneously, four district-level banks are being inaugurated today in Phalodi, Balotra, Didwana, and Pratapgarh. These banks will provide zero-interest loans to farmers," Amit Shah said.

Over Rs 11,000 Crore in Development Works

Highlighting the scale of the day's developmental works, Shah noted that the combined value of projects initiated in a single day across Chittorgarh and Alwar has crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark. "Today, Rs 152 crore has been transferred via DBT under the Chief Minister's scheme; additionally, the foundation stones have been laid and Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremonies) performed for a total of 954 projects worth Rs 6,453 crore. Earlier this morning, I inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Chittorgarh, and here, projects worth Rs 6,453 crore were launched; in a single day, foundation stones have been laid for works totaling Rs 11,953 crore. This is what is called a double-engine government," he added.

Amit Shah Slams Congress

Turning his focus to the political landscape in the state, the Home Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, claiming that their leadership remains distracted by internal power struggles while the people of Rajasthan have already made their choice. "In Congress, even now, Gehlot (Ashok Gehlot) and his state president, or the Leader of the Opposition, are merely busy squabbling with one another. I state this today: the people of Rajasthan have decided to elect the BJP. Congress, you experienced a complete wipeout--a total rout," Shah said.

CM Sharma Hails Development Projects

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday lauded Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, stating that the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth over ₹5,659 crore will provide "new momentum" to the state's progress.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that these initiatives mark a significant step toward the all-round development of Rajasthan. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has provided new momentum to the all-round development of the state by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects costing more than ₹5,659 crore. These projects will give a new direction and momentum to the development of Rajasthan," he said. (ANI)