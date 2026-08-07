A video showing an auto-rickshaw and bike overturning in a waterlogged area of Varanasi has gone viral, highlighting the impact of heavy monsoon rain. Several areas were flooded, with residents facing traffic disruption and stagnant water. The footage has triggered concern and criticism online, with users questioning Varanasi’s drainage system.

Heavy monsoon rain has left several parts of Uttar Pradesh'sVaranasi struggling with waterlogging. A video of an auto-rickshaw overturning on a flooded road has gone viral online amid heavy rain in the city. The footage shows the auto travelling through a waterlogged stretch before losing balance and overturning. Moments later, a biker also lost balance and fell in the waterlogged area. The incidents have added to concerns among residents dealing with flooded roads, slow traffic and water that has remained on streets even after the rain stopped.

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Auto overturns on flooded road

The viral video captures the moment the auto appears to lose control in the waterlogged area and overturn. The condition of the driver or passengers, if any, was not immediately clear from the footage.

The video quickly spread on social media, where users reacted to the difficult road conditions seen in the city.

Some comments focused on the dangers faced by commuters, while others used humour to describe the situation. One user pointed to the lack of a proper drainage system, while others questioned why the same problem continues during the monsoon.

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22 areas report waterlogging

Waterlogging has been reported across around 22 areas of Varanasi following two days of heavy rainfall. Places affected include Chitaipur, Benipur, Rohania, Cantt, Lahartara, Shivala, Bhelupur, Lallapura, Pitakunda, Sonia and Manduadih.

Municipal quick-response teams were sent to affected areas to deal with the waterlogging. However, residents continued to report water remaining on several roads even after the rainfall eased.

For many locals, the issue is not simply the heavy rain but how long the water takes to drain away.

Viral video sparks civic debate

The visuals have also brought renewed attention to Varanasi's drainage and urban planning. Social media users questioned the city's “Smart City” claims and the effectiveness of local civic management.

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Some also linked the situation to the long-standing vision of developing Varanasi as a modern, well-planned city. Critics said repeated waterlogging shows that better drainage and long-term planning are still needed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conducted an aerial inspection of affected parts of Varanasi as officials assessed the situation.

The latest viral video has therefore become more than a clip of an overturned auto. For many residents and online users, it has once again raised a basic question: why do the city's roads continue to flood so badly whenever heavy monsoon rain arrives?