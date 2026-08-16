Rahul Gandhi announced the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event will be held exclusively for girls in Pune on August 22. He praised the courage of students protesting against the government, particularly girls who allegedly faced abuse during demonstrations.

Rahul Gandhi Announces Girls-Only Student Event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event will be held exclusively for girls in Pune on August 22, referring to the young students who participated in protests at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability from the government. Gandhi praised the courage and resilience of the students who took part in the protests, saying they raised their voices peacefully and faced alleged misbehaviour, verbal abuse and violence. He particularly lauded the girls who, according to him, faced such alleged incidents during the demonstrations.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "The courage and resilience with which India's youth have stood firm against Modi ji's violent regime, demanding accountability, is commendable. They raised their voices with peace, love, and humor. I am proud of every single young person--especially the girls who faced the BJP goons' misbehavior, verbal abuse, and violence, even being forced to apologize to the Prime Minister. But now their voices cannot be silenced." Announcing the Pune programme, Gandhi said the event would provide an exclusive platform for girls to share their views, adding that their voices would be heard across the country. He also urged them to register for the event. "On August 22, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is arriving in Pune--and this time's event will be exclusively for girls. Now the girls will speak, and the country will listen. Register to join," he added.

Background of Student Protests

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a nationwide student movement "against paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising fees". The announcement comes in the backdrop of student-led protests at Jantar Mantar, where young demonstrators raised concerns and demanded accountability from the government.

The July 20 Parliament march, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, drew thousands of students who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the examination system. As demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades in central Delhi while marching towards Parliament, security personnel used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. (ANI)