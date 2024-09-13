UP: Two men arrested for blackmailing, recording obscene videos of men they met via dating app

In a shocking turn of events, Noida police on Friday successfully dismantled a disturbing blackmail ring that preyed on unsuspecting individuals through gay-dating app. The accused identified as Kishore and Deepak, who are at the center of this scandal, have been arrested. For months, Kishore and Deepak operated under the guise of romance and companionship, using gay dating apps to lure victims into relationships. Once their targets were ensnared, the duo would engage in physical relationship with the victims, all the while secretly filming their acts. Those footage were then used as a tool for blackmail, coercing victims into silence or compliance under the threat of public exposure.

The Noida police’s investigation uncovered the grim reality behind these seemingly innocent profiles. The perpetrators’ ability to blend deception with technology created a nightmare for their victims, who found themselves trapped in a web of fear and manipulation.

Also read: Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

Now in police custody, the pair is hiding their faces, overwhelmed by the gravity of their actions and the harsh light of justice. The arrest highlights the growing need for vigilance in the digital age.

This case also serves as a stark reminder of the darker side of online interactions, urging users to remain cautious and aware of potential threats lurking behind the screens.

Latest Videos