Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP: Two men arrested for blackmailing, recording obscene videos of men they met via dating app

    In a shocking turn of events, Noida police on Friday successfully dismantled a disturbing blackmail ring that preyed on unsuspecting individuals through gay-dating app.

    UP: Two men used gay dating app to sleep with men, blackmailed them with recorded obscene videos, arrested shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, Noida police on Friday successfully dismantled a disturbing blackmail ring that preyed on unsuspecting individuals through gay-dating app. The accused identified as Kishore and Deepak, who are at the center of this scandal, have been arrested. For months, Kishore and Deepak operated under the guise of romance and companionship, using gay dating apps to lure victims into relationships. Once their targets were ensnared, the duo would engage in physical relationship with the victims, all the while secretly filming their acts. Those footage were then used as a tool for blackmail, coercing victims into silence or compliance under the threat of public exposure.

    The Noida police’s investigation uncovered the grim reality behind these seemingly innocent profiles. The perpetrators’ ability to blend deception with technology created a nightmare for their victims, who found themselves trapped in a web of fear and manipulation.

    Also read: Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

     

    Now in police custody, the pair is hiding their faces, overwhelmed by the gravity of their actions and the harsh light of justice. The arrest highlights the growing need for vigilance in the digital age.

    This case also serves as a stark reminder of the darker side of online interactions, urging users to remain cautious and aware of potential threats lurking behind the screens.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into his alleged British citizenship shk

    Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into his alleged British citizenship

    Kejriwal's release on bail: AAP celebrates, BJP cautions 'it's not acquittal' dmn

    Kejriwal's release on bail: AAP celebrates, BJP cautions 'it's not acquittal'

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report dmn

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report

    1984 anti-sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial to begin in October gcw

    1984 Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial set to begin on October 3

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp latest update: Check out fantastic new feature RBA

    WhatsApp latest update: Check out fantastic new feature

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Cost-Effective Crop Protection: How Biostadt Helps Farmers Save Money and Boost Yields

    Radha Vembu: Know the story of Chennai's richest female billionaire gcw

    Radha Vembu: Know the story of Chennai's richest female billionaire

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck scr

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyar comes out to bat wearing sunglasses, dismissed for duck

    Osama bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza is ALIVE, leading Al-Qaeda's resurgence; fears of another 9/11 grow snt

    Osama bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza is ALIVE, leading Al-Qaeda's resurgence; fears of another 9/11 grow

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon