Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

In a shocking turn of events, an 11-year-old patient was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old junior resident doctor in Agra. The minor patient was admitted to the paediatric department of Sarojini Naidu Medical College where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the junior doctor. According to a report by the Times Of India (TOI), the principal of SNMC has suspended the accused doctor and constituted three committees disciplinary, departmental and internal to probe the matter.

Agra assistant commissioner of police, Anand Kumar Pandey, said on Thursday, “A case was registered at Madan Mohan Gate police station. The accused was arrested and sent to jail following a court order." The girl was sent for medical tests and we are collecting more evidence in this case, Pandey added.

Principal of SN Medical College and Hospital Dr Prashant Kumar said, "The accused, working in paediatric department, was a first year junior resident doctor. He was handed over to police and we’ve suspended him. Three committees are probing the matter. Further action will be taken on the basis of probe findings."

An FIR was registered against Dilshad Hussain, 28, under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape by staff) and 65 (2) (rape of woman below 12 years of age) along with sections 5 (e) (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9 (m) (attempt at rape), 6 (aggravated penetrative assault) of POCSO Act on Wednesday. He was arrested later in evening.

Girl sexually assaulted on pretext of medical examination, alleges family

According to the FIR, the minor, suffering from fever, was admitted to hospital’s emergency ward on September 6 and was shifted to paediatric department the next day. The girl’s mother alleged the accused doctor, who was on duty at 11.55 pm on September 10, sexually assaulted her daughter on pretext of medical examination.

She claimed to have reported the matter at helpline number ‘1098’ and sought action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Junior Resident Doctors’ Association has come in support of the survivor, saying that it has complete faith in police and the judiciary.

