Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

    In a shocking turn of events, an 11-year-old patient was allegedly raped by a junior resident doctor of Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra. The doctor was suspended after the incident came to light.

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, an 11-year-old patient was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old junior resident doctor in Agra. The minor patient was admitted to the paediatric department of Sarojini Naidu Medical College where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the junior doctor. According to a report by the Times Of India (TOI), the principal of SNMC has suspended the accused doctor and constituted three committees disciplinary, departmental and internal to probe the matter.

    Agra assistant commissioner of police, Anand Kumar Pandey, said on Thursday, “A case was registered at Madan Mohan Gate police station. The accused was arrested and sent to jail following a court order." The girl was sent for medical tests and we are collecting more evidence in this case, Pandey added.

    Also read: Hyderabad SHOCKER! Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    Principal of SN Medical College and Hospital Dr Prashant Kumar said, "The accused, working in paediatric department, was a first year junior resident doctor. He was handed over to police and we’ve suspended him. Three committees are probing the matter. Further action will be taken on the basis of probe findings."

    An FIR was registered against Dilshad Hussain, 28, under BNS sections 64 (2) (rape by staff) and 65 (2) (rape of woman below 12 years of age) along with sections 5 (e) (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9 (m) (attempt at rape), 6 (aggravated penetrative assault) of POCSO Act on Wednesday. He was arrested later in evening.

    Also read: Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Girl sexually assaulted on pretext of medical examination, alleges family

    According to the FIR, the minor, suffering from fever, was admitted to hospital’s emergency ward on September 6 and was shifted to paediatric department the next day. The girl’s mother alleged the accused doctor, who was on duty at 11.55 pm on September 10, sexually assaulted her daughter on pretext of medical examination.

    She claimed to have reported the matter at helpline number ‘1098’ and sought action against the accused.

    Meanwhile, the Junior Resident Doctors’ Association has come in support of the survivor, saying that it has complete faith in police and the judiciary.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes vkp

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes

    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months gcw

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months

    Caught on camera 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility gcw

    Caught on camera: 35-year-old gym owner shot dead in Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

    Renukaswamy murder case Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media WATCH viral video vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Accused actor Darshan shocks with middle finger gesture to media; WATCH viral video

    Maharashtra Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH) vkp

    Maharashtra: Gas leak at Ambernath chemical factory creates panic, city blanketed in fog (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    sports PM Modi interacts with Paralympians after historic campaign in Paris scr

    PM Modi interacts with Paralympians after historic campaign in Paris

    Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs dmn

    Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs

    Is Regina Cassandra a serial dater? Actress gets candid about dating history, relationships and more RBA

    Is Regina Cassandra a serial dater? Actress gets candid about dating history, relationships and more

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes vkp

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film RKK

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon