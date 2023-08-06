UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 minors forced to drink urine, tortured with chillies over suspicion of theft

The perpetrators reportedly apprehended the boys, bound them, and accused them of stealing money. Another disturbing video reveals the boys lying face-down on the ground, their hands tied behind their backs, and their trousers lowered.

In a deeply disturbing occurrence in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, two underage boys experienced horrifying brutality following allegations of chicken theft from a poultry farm. The victims, aged 10 and 15, were subjected to unimaginable cruelty, including being forced to ingest urine, endure the insertion of green chillies into their anus, and receive unidentified injections under suspicion of theft.

Videos capturing the distressing ordeal depicted the boys being coerced to consume green chillies while ingesting urine from a bottle. A group of men can be heard verbally abusing and threatening the boys, pressuring them to comply. Reportedly, the perpetrators apprehended the boys, bound them, and accused them of stealing money. Another disturbing video reveals the boys lying face-down on the ground, their hands tied behind their backs, and their trousers lowered.

A man is seen forcefully inserting green chillies into their anus, causing the boys significant distress. In a further horrifying twist, the boys are injected with a yellow liquid while in pain. The video, recorded on August 4, originates from Arshan Chicken Shop near Konkati Chauraha within the jurisdiction of Pathra Bazaar police station in the district.

Law enforcement promptly responded to the video, labelled as 'objectionable acts against two minors,' circulating on social media. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections.

Siddharthnagar's Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddhartha, confirmed the situation, stating that six individuals linked to the incident had been apprehended. Legal proceedings are set to follow for these individuals.

