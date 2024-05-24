Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP SHOCKER! Man slits open 8-month pregnant wife's womb to check baby's gender, gets life imprisonment

    Panna Lal was arrested and sentenced to jail under IPC sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 313 (causing miscarriage without the permission of the lady). A charge sheet was filed in 2021. The court observed the accused didn't have any fear of the law and slapped a cash fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

    UP SHOCKER! Man slits open 8-month pregnant wife's womb to check baby's gender, gets life imprisonment gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    A man who had cut the womb of his eight-month pregnant wife in order to determine the gender of the unborn child was given a life sentence by Additional District and Sessions Judge Saurabh Saxena's fast track court. The incident was reported in Civil Lines area of Budaun on September 19, 2020 when Panna Lal (46) attacked his wife Anita Devi with a sickle after being advised by a priest that his wife was expecting another girl child.

    Budaun police brought Anita to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where medical professionals were able to save her life.  However, the baby boy couldn’t survive the assault. Panna Lal was arrested and sentenced to jail under IPC sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 313 (causing miscarriage without the permission of the lady). A charge sheet was filed in 2021.

    Anita's brother, Ravi Singh, told media, "Anita married Panna approximately 25 years ago. She gave birth to five girls, but Panna desired a son. When my sister became pregnant for the sixth time, Panna wanted her to get an abortion since a rural priest told him that Anita was having another girl. But Anita was keen about keeping the child. He used to beat Anita all the time, but we never expected him to go that far. We're glad he received this penalty. Unfortunately, my sister is not yet capable of leading a regular life."

    The public prosecutor Atul Singh said, "The accused initially denied committing the crime, saying it was an accident. However, evidence produced by us in court and the wife’s statement proved sufficient to convict him."

    The court awarded him maximum punishment (life imprisonment) for the crime committed under section 307 (attempt to murder) considering the fact the crime was not committed against the individual victim but also against the society. The court observed the accused didn't have any fear of the law and slapped a cash fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Food safety inspectors seize expired food items, catch several violations at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad vkp

    Food safety inspectors seize expired food items, catch several violations at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad

    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far AJR

    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far

    Karnataka govt to test drinking water statewide for contamination amid reports of Cholera outbreak AJR

    Karnataka govt to test drinking water statewide for contamination amid reports of Cholera outbreak

    Comprehensive elephant census underway at 4 south-Indian states to address human-elephant conflicts vkp

    Comprehensive elephant census underway at 4 south-Indian states to address human-elephant conflicts

    Cyclone Remal updates: IMD issues alert for West Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea from today AJR

    Cyclone Remal updates: IMD issues alert for West Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea from today

    Recent Stories

    Srinagar to Gulmarg: 7 places to visit in Jammu and Kashmir in Summer ATG

    Srinagar to Gulmarg: 7 places to visit in Jammu and Kashmir in Summer

    Have Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic parted ways? Here's what we know RKK

    Have Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic parted ways? Here's what we know

    Explained How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war snt

    Explained: How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war?

    Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza snt

    Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza

    Nagaland state lottery result May 24, 2024: Winning number HERE RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 24, 2024: Winning number HERE

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon