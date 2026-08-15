Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for skipping the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, saying their absence reflects the level of respect they hold for national programs.

Congress' Absence Shows Disrespect: Shekhawat

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday scathingly criticised Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, asserting that their absence reflects the level of respect and reverence they hold in their hearts for the country's national programmes. "Their absence reflects the level of respect and reverence they hold in their hearts for our national programs, national pride, and this significant day," Shekhawat told ANI.

Shekhawat's remarks came after Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day festivities at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his customary address on Saturday, August 15.

Tributes Paid at National War Memorial

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on Independence Day.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Historic 'Vande Mataram' Rendition at Red Fort

The National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, marking a historic moment at the venue. Calling the occasion historic, PM Modi said that after Independence, this was the first time that 'Vande Mataram' had echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai." PM Modi said that the National Song was resonating in every heart, while the Tricolour was flying in every home and dwelling in every mind. (ANI)