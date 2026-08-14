The next time you bite into a hot, crisp jalebi, there is a good chance you will not think about medieval cookbooks, travelling recipes or centuries of culinary exchange. You will probably think about its syrup, its crunch and whether you should have one more.

Yet behind those familiar orange spirals is a remarkably long journey.

Jalebi is deeply woven into Indian food culture today, but its earliest recorded history points beyond the subcontinent. Similar fried sweets were known in West Asia as zalabiya, zulabiya or related names. One of the earliest surviving written records comes from the 10th-century Arabic cookbook Kitab al-Tabikh, compiled by Ibn Sayyar al-Warraq. A later 13th-century cookbook by Muhammad bin Hasan al-Baghdadi also describes zalabiya.

That does not mean today's jalebi was simply imported into India unchanged. Its story is better understood as one of adaptation.