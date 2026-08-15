Following PM Modi's announcement of a free nationwide online coaching initiative, PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey has offered his platform's full, non-profit support to the Union Government for ground-level execution of the scheme.

PhysicsWallah Offers Non-Profit Support

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 80th Independence Day announcement of a nationwide free online coaching initiative for competitive examinations, PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey stepped forward to extend full, non-profit support to the Union Government. In a post on X, addressed to the Prime Minister and the ruling administration, Pandey pledged to leverage his platform's technological and pedagogical capabilities to ensure smooth ground-level execution without seeking commercial returns.

Responding directly to the Prime Minister's vision, Alakh Pandey, whose EdTech platform built its foundation on affordable test preparation, emphasised that successful implementation on the ground remains the most crucial factor. "I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part," said Pandey.

Reaffirming a commitment to equitable access, Pandey formally offered his platform's expertise to the government free of cost. "Hon'ble @narendramodi ji @BJP4India. I offer my unconditional support to Govt for this. I dont want any profits in return. Quality Education should be free for Every kid of India. Jai Hind."

PM Modi's Free Coaching Initiative

Delivering his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a major scheme offering free online coaching for various competitive examinations. Aimed at reducing the severe financial burden on poor and middle-class families, the policy seeks to leverage India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and top educators to democratize exam preparation. "The competition surrounding coaching classes has become a huge burden for middle-class families... We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth... We have digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators," said PM Modi

Other Key Independence Day Announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. While addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister also said that the government is undertaking civil defence reforms with modernised training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security challenges. He also said a nationwide sports talent hunt will be launched to identify and nurture children aged 5 to 15 years across villages and cities. (ANI)