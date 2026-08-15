The Poonch District Court celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Judge Sushil Singh. The event saw participation from judges and staff, and included honouring personnel for their contributions to the justice system.

The District Court in Poonch celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, as Principal District and Sessions Judge Sushil Singh hoisted the Tricolour at the court premises in the presence of judges, members of the judiciary, advocates, senior citizens and court staff.

The flag-hoisting ceremony marked the beginning of the Independence Day celebrations at the district court, with participants paying tribute to the nation and those who contributed to India's freedom. The national flag was hoisted with due respect, followed by the National Anthem. Judicial officers, advocates and other members of the legal fraternity participated in the celebrations along with senior citizens. Police personnel, judiciary employees and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Personnel Honoured for Service

As part of the celebrations, judges honoured police personnel, judiciary employees and other employees for their services and contribution to the functioning of the justice delivery system. The recognition added a special element to the Independence Day programme and acknowledged the efforts of personnel working across different departments.

Patriotic songs were also sung during the programme, creating a festive and nationalistic atmosphere at the court premises. The performances reflected the spirit of Independence Day and brought together members of the judiciary, legal fraternity and court staff.

Judge Highlights Resilience of Poonch People

Speaking on the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge Sushil Singh highlighted the resilience of the people of Poonch and the difficult geographical conditions in which they live. "People who live here in this district live in a very difficult and challenging terrain, yet they have remained resilient and successful. We have seen many successful officers coming out from this particular area," Singh said.

His remarks underlined the determination and resilience of the people of the border district, while also highlighting the achievements of individuals who have emerged from the region and gone on to hold important positions.

The celebrations at the Poonch District Court also reflected the importance of Independence Day as an occasion to strengthen the values of unity, service and commitment to the nation. The participation of judges, advocates, police personnel, court employees and members of the public brought different sections of the district's institutional and social life together. (ANI)