A toddler crawling in the middle of a dark road in Noida’s Sector 69 narrowly escaped a fatal accident after an alert car driver slammed on the brakes just metres away.

A toddler crawling in the middle of a dark road in Noida’s Sector 69 narrowly escaped a fatal accident after an alert car driver slammed on the brakes just metres away. The terrifying moment was captured on the car’s dashcam and shared by Instagram handle @safecars_india. The footage, recorded on July 31, has since gone viral, triggering both praise for the driver’s quick reflexes and outrage over how the child was left dangerously on the road.

The video begins with the driver cautiously negotiating a turn when a motorbike suddenly cuts across his path, forcing him to avoid a potentially serious collision. Barely seconds later, the driver encounters a tiny toddler crawling directly in the path of his moving car on an unlit stretch of road.

The driver immediately brakes and repeatedly honks to alert those nearby. A woman is then seen walking slowly across the road before picking up the toddler and taking the child into her lap. Her seemingly casual response left the driver concerned, prompting him to advise her to be more careful with the child.

"A toddler suddenly came into the middle of the road, right in front of a moving car. This is why attentive driving is crucial on Indian roads, and having a dashcam matters," the accompanying video was captioned.

"It records what actually happened and can provide crucial evidence in case of an accident or dispute," it added.

The driver’s split-second reaction earned widespread appreciation online, with several users crediting him for preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy.

"Hats off bro, you just saved the child's life," said one user, while another added: "Her body language is telling how much she 'cares" about her child."