Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, celebrating Independence Day, said the UT has a pivotal role in India's journey to be a developed nation by 2047. He linked the UT's progress to the national vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Ladakh's Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Saturday celebrated the 80th Independence Day in Leh, stating that the Union Territory has a pivotal role to play in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking to reporters, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the progress of the Union Territory is intrinsically linked to the national vision of 'Amrit Kaal.' "Today, the entire country is celebrating the 80th Independence Day, and it was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The representation of Ladakh's seven new districts was also seen today. Schoolchildren gave wonderful performances, and there was great enthusiasm among the public. It is a matter of pride that we are celebrating Independence Day with such spirit," Saxena said. "India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, and Ladakh has an important role to play in this journey," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor's focus on the region's contribution to a developed India resonates with the national vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his address to the nation from the Red Fort earlier today, expressed firm confidence that the country will achieve "Viksit Bharat" status by 2047.

PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India

Earlier today, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, asking the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he added. (ANI)