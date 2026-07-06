A man was seriously injured after being beaten with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The attack, captured on video, went viral on social media. Police said the victim and the accused are neighbours and that the violence stemmed from a dispute over a farm boundary. Two people have been taken into custody.

A disabled man was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with sticks on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The incident, which took place in Vair village under the Kakod police station area, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. According to local reports, the victim was returning home from his field when he was allegedly stopped on the way and assaulted by a group of people. He suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Phone After Stopping to Help Biker, CCTV Captures Clever Theft

Scroll to load tweet…

Nature's Most Unusual Flood Scene: Snakes, Rats and Birds Share Shelter to Escape Rising Waters in Gujarat

Police link incident to farm boundary dispute

After the video spread online, Bulandshahr Police issued a statement on X, saying the two sides are neighbours and that the clash was linked to a dispute over the boundary of their agricultural fields.

Police said two people accused of taking part in the assault have been taken into custody. They added that a written complaint has been received and legal proceedings are now underway.

Viral video, sparks strong reactions

The footage triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing concern over the level of violence seen in the incident.

Several users called for strict action against those responsible, while others said the full facts should be established before reaching conclusions. Many stressed that violence over local disputes is unacceptable and urged authorities to ensure a fair investigation.

Scroll to load tweet…

Black Cobra Found in Rat Trap Instead of Mouse at Rajasthan Home, Family Left Shocked

Scroll to load tweet…

Investigation continues

Police are continuing to examine the case, including the viral video and statements from both sides.

Officials have not yet shared further details about the victim's condition or whether additional arrests will be made. The investigation remains ongoing.